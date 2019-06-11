back

Humans Host Frog Wedding To Attract Rain Gods

This newly married amphibian couple have a giant responsibility: Bring rains to Udupi, Karnataka. 🐸 🌧

06/11/2019 5:00 AM
550 comments

  • Syeda F.
    08/10/2019 18:39

    khala ko dikha de 😂😂

  • M S.
    07/08/2019 06:44

    wtf

  • Bishnu M.
    07/06/2019 11:22

    Nice.....

  • Miler K.
    07/06/2019 05:29

    Well did the rain falls 😂😂😂

  • Dhana R.
    07/06/2019 04:29

    भैया जी मेढको की शादी करने से पानी नहीं आता

  • Moninder K.
    07/03/2019 13:42

    Too much human interference. Spare other creatures !

  • Sanaya S.
    07/02/2019 21:04

    🤐🤦

  • Navneet K.
    07/02/2019 10:02

    'Incredible India' aaj samajh aaya .. it happens only in India 😂.. pta nai kundli milaya hoga ki nai .. 🙄

  • Shristi K.
    07/02/2019 07:43

    Wow

  • Libin T.
    06/28/2019 14:19

    😛

  • Triparna G.
    06/27/2019 18:33

    dekh erao biye kore nilo r tui akhno korli na

  • Lalthankhuma
    06/27/2019 06:00

    How many kids they have got? Anyone can name them?

  • Ritz A.
    06/27/2019 03:44

    😂😂😂😂🤣

  • Riaz P.
    06/27/2019 01:54

    Congratulations on your success.... Really made for each other ...

  • Krishna R.
    06/26/2019 17:40

    wowwww

  • Hussaina S.
    06/25/2019 08:10

    Trash

  • Varun K.
    06/25/2019 05:58

    Koun marrie h love marrie kya 😄😄😄😄😄😄😄😄

  • Sen P.
    06/22/2019 18:03

    🤣

  • Afjal B.
    06/20/2019 11:02

    Hahaha mentel sab

  • Krishna M.
    06/19/2019 14:19

    It's shows their madness at the extreme ;