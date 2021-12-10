back

Hundreds Vandalise School Over Alleged Religious Conversion

As students took an exam in a school in MP, hundreds of protesters showed up outside…

10/12/2021 4:27 PM
  • 68.4K
  • 221

216 comments

  • Mohammed K.
    18 hours

    Shame on these extremists terriosts

  • Mujahid H.
    20 hours

    occupied by these terrerist in india always supported by government officers and politicians minority are not able to take education freely what a country where hinduvata are suerior over education medicines and basic freedom of life. country is now in prison of RSS and Modi Goons.

  • Lakhmikant M.
    a day

    Acche din by chowkidar and its bjp, they want to convert this country into pakistan or like Iran a dead country with no economic growth or human rights, This chaiwala and its andha bhakt trolls want to turn hindus into to something else which is evil.

  • Ashish H.
    a day

    So BRUT here again barking to show how unsafe india is now under current government, u received enough sponsorship from Turkey n pak n InC keep it up, Convents r primary source of conversion , no one can deny this

  • Mubashar H.
    2 days

    RSS terrorists in action

  • Maya N.
    2 days

    Big shame for us to c all this inhumanity to minority group. Most of the big leaders want to sent their children to convent ...that time they don't realize about these conversion n all, becoz their children's education is ongoing

  • K P.
    2 days

    state backed and supported , piss poor leaders do not even dare to condemn such act and violence as since from the grassroots these people garnered through the same mentality , their education is nill .

  • Hamaz B.
    2 days

    ക്രിസങ്കികൽ ഇത്‌ കാണുന്നുണ്ടല്ലോ അല്ലെ

  • Zafar I.
    2 days

    Looks like Bajrang Dal in India and DoNald Trump's brigade in the USA have a close association in organizing "peaceful" violence.

  • Jakaria S.
    3 days

    Now world should see the real terrorist face....

  • Hari N.
    3 days

    Brovo ❤️

  • Mansi P.
    3 days

    Shame on this people who fight in the name of religion.religion is made by humans not by God.

  • Abu Z.
    3 days

    Peaceful hindu🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Himanshu N.
    3 days

    Chootiyon ki koi kami nahi

  • Ratasib M.
    4 days

    RSS TERRORIST ORGANISATION

  • Rithika L.
    4 days

    Pathetic idiots like sheep blindly following twatty politicians who think they know best does anyone in India have a brain to think for themselves and by the way if someone wants to change religion that up to them not the bloody politicians

  • Leslie F.
    4 days

    Bharat Mata will be so sad today

  • Rinky V.
    4 days

    Shame on the govt of india

  • Shafiq S.
    4 days

    Who is terrorist

  • Hassam S.
    4 days

    Ya auqat ha Indian ki , shame on you Indian 🖐🏻

