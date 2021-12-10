How lapis lazuli is funding the Taliban
Hundreds Vandalise School Over Alleged Religious Conversion
Mohammed K.18 hours
Shame on these extremists terriosts
Mujahid H.20 hours
occupied by these terrerist in india always supported by government officers and politicians minority are not able to take education freely what a country where hinduvata are suerior over education medicines and basic freedom of life. country is now in prison of RSS and Modi Goons.
Lakhmikant M.a day
Acche din by chowkidar and its bjp, they want to convert this country into pakistan or like Iran a dead country with no economic growth or human rights, This chaiwala and its andha bhakt trolls want to turn hindus into to something else which is evil.
Ashish H.a day
So BRUT here again barking to show how unsafe india is now under current government, u received enough sponsorship from Turkey n pak n InC keep it up, Convents r primary source of conversion , no one can deny this
Mubashar H.2 days
RSS terrorists in action
Maya N.2 days
Big shame for us to c all this inhumanity to minority group. Most of the big leaders want to sent their children to convent ...that time they don't realize about these conversion n all, becoz their children's education is ongoing
K P.2 days
state backed and supported , piss poor leaders do not even dare to condemn such act and violence as since from the grassroots these people garnered through the same mentality , their education is nill .
Hamaz B.2 days
ക്രിസങ്കികൽ ഇത് കാണുന്നുണ്ടല്ലോ അല്ലെ
Zafar I.2 days
Looks like Bajrang Dal in India and DoNald Trump's brigade in the USA have a close association in organizing "peaceful" violence.
Jakaria S.3 days
Now world should see the real terrorist face....
Hari N.3 days
Brovo ❤️
Mansi P.3 days
Shame on this people who fight in the name of religion.religion is made by humans not by God.
Abu Z.3 days
Peaceful hindu🤣🤣🤣🤣
Himanshu N.3 days
Chootiyon ki koi kami nahi
Ratasib M.4 days
RSS TERRORIST ORGANISATION
Rithika L.4 days
Pathetic idiots like sheep blindly following twatty politicians who think they know best does anyone in India have a brain to think for themselves and by the way if someone wants to change religion that up to them not the bloody politicians
Leslie F.4 days
Bharat Mata will be so sad today
Rinky V.4 days
Shame on the govt of india
Shafiq S.4 days
Who is terrorist
Hassam S.4 days
Ya auqat ha Indian ki , shame on you Indian 🖐🏻