IAS Officer Back On Duty Three Weeks After Delivery

A newborn in her arms, this IAS officer is back in her chair, fighting a raging pandemic.

14/10/2020 3:57 PM
  • 125.6K
  • 239

217 comments

  • Kanwaljeet S.
    3 hours

    Too much..........

  • Suryaprakash G.
    5 hours

    What you want to prove, is that you are the only person performing your duty.during this covid. Senseless. But try not to project yourself on media.other people who are really doing selfless job may feel distruct

  • Suryaprakash G.
    5 hours

    Any person in your place can take up your work challenge, really it looks Brut of you. In pandemic times .need not to be a collector to take up the job in your situation at pandemic times .

  • Nantha N.
    5 hours

    Stop this bullshit.. Publicity seeker

  • Chetna N.
    6 hours

    Very well said .. Totally agree

  • Megha D.
    6 hours

    More power to you mam.. you are truly an inspiration 🙏🏼

  • Geeta W.
    6 hours

    Now trp is most imp by video

  • Geeta W.
    6 hours

    This is only for big people can do not small one

  • Asha M.
    6 hours

    Unprofessional!

  • Kordalin T.
    7 hours

    But she is entitled to maternity leave...no one forced her to join office...she should have thought about the baby first...especially during this pandemic...can't say it's a good thing to do....maybe a little bit too much.....

  • Livleen K.
    7 hours

    Brut India, stop glorifying these ideas. It only puts pressure on other mothers.For God’s sake understand that a mother needs rest and space after giving birth.

  • Soujanya A.
    7 hours

    How stupid

  • Soujanya A.
    7 hours

    Even without you ... the chair won’t be empty , anybody can take charge n do the work. Stop all such gimmicks.

  • Amudha L.
    8 hours

    Salute to IAS officer her workholic nature

  • Kiran Z.
    8 hours

    👍👌

  • Vandana S.
    8 hours

    Can't say its a good decision

  • The C.
    8 hours

    What’s the point ? Atleast wear mask 😷

  • Radhika N.
    8 hours

    How stupid

  • Neelesh S.
    8 hours

    So fking weird . WHAT ABOUT THE HEALTH OF THE BABY . PR makes person to do anything so bad

  • Samra A.
    9 hours

    Risking lives just for publicity..Irony

