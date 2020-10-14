IAS Officer Back On Duty Three Weeks After Delivery
217 comments
Kanwaljeet S.3 hours
Too much..........
Suryaprakash G.5 hours
What you want to prove, is that you are the only person performing your duty.during this covid. Senseless. But try not to project yourself on media.other people who are really doing selfless job may feel distruct
Suryaprakash G.5 hours
Any person in your place can take up your work challenge, really it looks Brut of you. In pandemic times .need not to be a collector to take up the job in your situation at pandemic times .
Nantha N.5 hours
Stop this bullshit.. Publicity seeker
Chetna N.6 hours
Very well said .. Totally agree
Megha D.6 hours
More power to you mam.. you are truly an inspiration 🙏🏼
Geeta W.6 hours
Now trp is most imp by video
Geeta W.6 hours
This is only for big people can do not small one
Asha M.6 hours
Unprofessional!
Kordalin T.7 hours
But she is entitled to maternity leave...no one forced her to join office...she should have thought about the baby first...especially during this pandemic...can't say it's a good thing to do....maybe a little bit too much.....
Livleen K.7 hours
Brut India, stop glorifying these ideas. It only puts pressure on other mothers.For God’s sake understand that a mother needs rest and space after giving birth.
Soujanya A.7 hours
How stupid
Soujanya A.7 hours
Even without you ... the chair won’t be empty , anybody can take charge n do the work. Stop all such gimmicks.
Amudha L.8 hours
Salute to IAS officer her workholic nature
Kiran Z.8 hours
👍👌
Vandana S.8 hours
Can't say its a good decision
The C.8 hours
What’s the point ? Atleast wear mask 😷
Radhika N.8 hours
How stupid
Neelesh S.8 hours
So fking weird . WHAT ABOUT THE HEALTH OF THE BABY . PR makes person to do anything so bad
Samra A.9 hours
Risking lives just for publicity..Irony