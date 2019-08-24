back
If Amazon’s Fire Happened In Other Parts Of The World
We compared the cloud of smoke coming from the Amazon rainforest fire on Thursday, August 22 to different parts of the world. Here’s what it would look like. #ActForTheAmazon
08/23/2019 10:57 AMupdated: 08/25/2020 1:53 PM
Uday K.08/24/2019 07:30
Arko08/24/2019 05:30
...The thing which u were talking about...Spread awareness...Let this be the media...Let's publicize this before everyone... Especially...To our "Proud Bengalis"....
Naveen S.08/23/2019 17:57
Arab countries skip karke kaiseey india Koo ayegaa
Sakshi G.08/23/2019 16:24
In place of blaming the whole world come ahead for stiffling this 🔥. & The ministers of this country must ask for world's help. Somewhere it seems that the politicians & industrialists v deliberately v done this for their benefit together. They v not asked for any help yet seems some fuss ✍️🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏☹️
Oliver A.08/23/2019 14:09
That was a government (corrupt) promoted one..!
Amit A.08/23/2019 13:54
World's 🌏 20℅ Oxygen Comes From The Amazon Rain Forest .
Pallavi S.08/23/2019 13:17
Too bad ...That we can't resist seeing ...
Brut India08/23/2019 13:13
As massive fires rage at a record rate in the Amazon rainforest, Brazilians are sounding the alarm worldwide:
Brut India08/23/2019 13:13
A few details about our methodology: If our representation of the Earth takes the form of a planisphere, our animation of the smoke cloud however takes into account the spherical aspect of the Earth and doesn’t use the Mercator projection. As you can see in the video, the cloud changes size as it moves. This is because it takes into account the changes in scale between countries, thus giving us an idea of the cloud of smoke that formed over the Amazon in relation to different regions of the world.
Brut India08/23/2019 13:12
This is the cloud of smoke as it appeared on Thursday, 22 August 2019. To see the sources for this video, check out: https://bit.ly/30sDpQM https://go.nasa.gov/2HlWigG
Karan A.08/23/2019 13:05
Hmmm. It seems Pakistan is completely wiped off 😂😂😂