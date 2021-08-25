back

Ignored To Embraced: Here's The Tale Of Kannagi Nagar

Once an ignored area… watch how this Asian Paints + Street Art India movement empowered people to take pride in their locality!

25/08/2021 12:00 PM
  • 132.3K
  • 4

4 comments

  • Mo A.
    4 days

    MUST make PUNE lively through this approach. It will be even more enthralling if Asian paints comes up with a line of COWDUNG based products & plays its role in reviving age old traditions, preserving environment, protecting painter community from health issues & increasing farmer incomes. Bharat wants companies that not only make us आत्मनिर्भर but bring communities together in a meaningful way. So, दिल माँगे more !!!!! Hope Asian paints team is listening .

  • Rubina A.
    5 days

    Excellent initiative

  • Rajesh S.
    6 days

    Good morning ☀️🌄

  • Miyang L.
    6 days

    Women's power which is againist muslim's tradition, ha ha ha .....india is really a great country which is compost of 4 origin religions ie Hindusime , buddhisme, sikhisme et jainisme.......bravo...