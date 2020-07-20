Divyanshi Jain, The CBSE Class 12 Topper
IMA Signals Covid-19 Community Transmission In India
Watch The Musical Manhunt Of Bihar Police
When Old Indian Newspapers Surfaced On A French Peak
The Landlords Of The Moon
Why Good Bridges Remain A Bridge Too Far For India
Why there is differences in statement? Please clarify? What is wrong with the Govt. & IMA that they are giving two different statement at this juncture?
Hahaha what a joke
Thanks to source one, but please dont blame cause they are peacefools and believe all other(non-beleivers) as Khafirs
Maybe the ministry feels that if they deny the problem long enough, it will go away on its own.
Health ministry ne bola hai nai matlab nai tum kaun ho IMR wale.. sab ke sab anti-nationals..
Authorities should first of all accept there is community transmission to take strict preventive measures...
Of course there is. Why would India be different than other places
Health ministry kuch bi
GOI said that there is community transmission in India but it is limited to certain regions only.This topic is controversial as we cannot say the whole of India is in community transmission stage.
Bhakts will now declare IMA as Anti National
A foolish man despises wisdom.
Boss brut they have taken back their statement now....
Indian Medical Association rubbishes reports of community transmission of COVID-19
http://dhunt.in/akt83?s=a&uu=0x9e42f17461be5d58&ss=pd
Source : "Zee News" via Dailyhunt
Download Now
http://dhunt.in/DWND
Where spread of Covid 19 is concerned , the Govt., is like three monkeys , ' can't see , can't hear and can't speak ' till the PM specifically permits one to speak or the Govt.'s total failure will be exposed for everyone to see.
What the IMA said about the rise of cases in India:
https://scroll.in/latest/967936/coronavirus-situation-in-india-really-bad-community-transmission-taking-place-says-ima
This Has Become A Norm Now With Government In India To Hide It's Weakness And Misgovernance
Similarly in my city which is 60km away from Goa and 500km from Mumbai last night there are three positive swabs who don’t have any travel history they are locals. Government officials hasn’t declared but it’s a clear picture of community transmission. Central government busy in horse trending
It's fact and we have to go for another lockdown to control this. Else disaster is coming..
With negligible testing going on across states like Bihar,UP,WB the governmemt is fooling people with a false sense of security.
Its pathetic! The chief minister of Bihar is sleeping and the people are dying! God save us!
IMA is right ...
God save icmr n govt spokes persons 🙄
21 comments
Raja G.8 hours
Why there is differences in statement? Please clarify? What is wrong with the Govt. & IMA that they are giving two different statement at this juncture?
Aminah A.13 hours
Hahaha what a joke
Rokcy B.14 hours
Thanks to source one, but please dont blame cause they are peacefools and believe all other(non-beleivers) as Khafirs
Rebu K.19 hours
Maybe the ministry feels that if they deny the problem long enough, it will go away on its own.
Jijo J.19 hours
Health ministry ne bola hai nai matlab nai tum kaun ho IMR wale.. sab ke sab anti-nationals..
Nasreen S.20 hours
Authorities should first of all accept there is community transmission to take strict preventive measures...
Roxane N.20 hours
Of course there is. Why would India be different than other places
Sohail D.21 hours
Health ministry kuch bi
Prithi R.a day
GOI said that there is community transmission in India but it is limited to certain regions only.This topic is controversial as we cannot say the whole of India is in community transmission stage.
Rahim M.a day
Bhakts will now declare IMA as Anti National
Herminio M.a day
A foolish man despises wisdom.
Medha J.a day
Boss brut they have taken back their statement now.... Indian Medical Association rubbishes reports of community transmission of COVID-19 http://dhunt.in/akt83?s=a&uu=0x9e42f17461be5d58&ss=pd Source : "Zee News" via Dailyhunt Download Now http://dhunt.in/DWND
Tushar D.a day
Where spread of Covid 19 is concerned , the Govt., is like three monkeys , ' can't see , can't hear and can't speak ' till the PM specifically permits one to speak or the Govt.'s total failure will be exposed for everyone to see.
Brut Indiaa day
What the IMA said about the rise of cases in India: https://scroll.in/latest/967936/coronavirus-situation-in-india-really-bad-community-transmission-taking-place-says-ima
Musheer U.a day
This Has Become A Norm Now With Government In India To Hide It's Weakness And Misgovernance
Pankaj K.a day
Similarly in my city which is 60km away from Goa and 500km from Mumbai last night there are three positive swabs who don’t have any travel history they are locals. Government officials hasn’t declared but it’s a clear picture of community transmission. Central government busy in horse trending
Abhayram C.a day
It's fact and we have to go for another lockdown to control this. Else disaster is coming..
Raabeya S.a day
With negligible testing going on across states like Bihar,UP,WB the governmemt is fooling people with a false sense of security. Its pathetic! The chief minister of Bihar is sleeping and the people are dying! God save us!
Ramesh V.a day
IMA is right ...
Ramesh V.a day
God save icmr n govt spokes persons 🙄