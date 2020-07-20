back

IMA Signals Covid-19 Community Transmission In India

The Health Ministry insists there is no Covid-19 community transmission in India. But the Indian Medical Association thinks otherwise.

07/20/2020 1:27 PM
21 comments

  • Raja G.
    8 hours

    Why there is differences in statement? Please clarify? What is wrong with the Govt. & IMA that they are giving two different statement at this juncture?

  • Aminah A.
    13 hours

    Hahaha what a joke

  • Rokcy B.
    14 hours

    Thanks to source one, but please dont blame cause they are peacefools and believe all other(non-beleivers) as Khafirs

  • Rebu K.
    19 hours

    Maybe the ministry feels that if they deny the problem long enough, it will go away on its own.

  • Jijo J.
    19 hours

    Health ministry ne bola hai nai matlab nai tum kaun ho IMR wale.. sab ke sab anti-nationals..

  • Nasreen S.
    20 hours

    Authorities should first of all accept there is community transmission to take strict preventive measures...

  • Roxane N.
    20 hours

    Of course there is. Why would India be different than other places

  • Sohail D.
    21 hours

    Health ministry kuch bi

  • Prithi R.
    a day

    GOI said that there is community transmission in India but it is limited to certain regions only.This topic is controversial as we cannot say the whole of India is in community transmission stage.

  • Rahim M.
    a day

    Bhakts will now declare IMA as Anti National

  • Herminio M.
    a day

    A foolish man despises wisdom.

  • Medha J.
    a day

    Boss brut they have taken back their statement now.... Indian Medical Association rubbishes reports of community transmission of COVID-19 http://dhunt.in/akt83?s=a&uu=0x9e42f17461be5d58&ss=pd Source : "Zee News" via Dailyhunt Download Now http://dhunt.in/DWND

  • Tushar D.
    a day

    Where spread of Covid 19 is concerned , the Govt., is like three monkeys , ' can't see , can't hear and can't speak ' till the PM specifically permits one to speak or the Govt.'s total failure will be exposed for everyone to see.

  • Brut India
    a day

    What the IMA said about the rise of cases in India: https://scroll.in/latest/967936/coronavirus-situation-in-india-really-bad-community-transmission-taking-place-says-ima

  • Musheer U.
    a day

    This Has Become A Norm Now With Government In India To Hide It's Weakness And Misgovernance

  • Pankaj K.
    a day

    Similarly in my city which is 60km away from Goa and 500km from Mumbai last night there are three positive swabs who don’t have any travel history they are locals. Government officials hasn’t declared but it’s a clear picture of community transmission. Central government busy in horse trending

  • Abhayram C.
    a day

    It's fact and we have to go for another lockdown to control this. Else disaster is coming..

  • Raabeya S.
    a day

    With negligible testing going on across states like Bihar,UP,WB the governmemt is fooling people with a false sense of security. Its pathetic! The chief minister of Bihar is sleeping and the people are dying! God save us!

  • Ramesh V.
    a day

    IMA is right ...

  • Ramesh V.
    a day

    God save icmr n govt spokes persons 🙄