back

Imran Khan Compares India And China

Pakistan PM Imran Khan acknowledged India has made much progress in the last 30 years. But there's a catch...

05/07/2021 5:27 PM
  • 255K
  • 580

Politics

  1. 2:17

    Assam CM On “Pattern” Of Shooting Fleeing Criminals

  2. 3:04

    Imran Khan Compares India And China

  3. 6:27

    Activist Stan Swamy’s Message Before Arrest

  4. 7:02

    You Should Care About The New Rafale Revelations. Here's Why

  5. 3:47

    The Countries Without A National Day

  6. 3:37

    MK Stalin Vs BJP... On Just One Word

545 comments

  • Yash S.
    2 hours

    Now, We will take advices from Pakistan's Prime Minister. He knows all, what went bad for India in past years bul Lol, He still don't know what went bad for Pakistan.

  • Rishab C.
    2 hours

    Matlab ke pass yeh content bacha hai ab :P isse better na Dhinchak pooja ki lyrics wala video daal dete 😂

  • Arpit B.
    2 hours

    This statement is right.. our politician didn’t took that steps because of politics and our illiteracy. Many people criticise and same will again begin..

  • Victor E.
    3 hours

    Comedians ... Wipe your *** and play aside .... Watch your country first... India has many languages many religions many traditions it is a subcontinent it is not that easy to do anything. everything should become from a fierce motion.. don't compare with other

  • Srikanth
    3 hours

    China followed very harsh economic reforms for uplifting poverty but in a Democratic country like india those reforms are illegal and leads to human rights violations and we can't follow the same methods to improve our economic conditions, our approach is mainly through welfare schemes. So no need to compare china and india

  • Amit P.
    4 hours

    "Begani shaadi mein abdulla deewana" This line was made for this moron !!

  • Srijith S.
    4 hours

    Although pakistan is no where in the picture when compared between India and China, he said it very correctly. Even though china has done it with dictatorship, they have shown that it is the most powerful country.

  • Rakeysh R.
    5 hours

    Take it positively, enough of looting Indian's money, enough of being an open market for religious stunts. Poverty is real in India. China is sadly way ahead on some level, Think of their tidy infrastructure. We should take that some positive approach helped citizens not all China's approach benefits to their citizens

  • Khan U.
    5 hours

    Bitter truth

  • N A.
    5 hours

    Development and humanity

  • Vimal M.
    6 hours

    Pakistan kidhar hai uski bath karo india and china ki bath kare ur not helping ur people and there problems and trust me ur people don't even care whts going in india n china ...

  • Ankit K.
    6 hours

    Gandu h ye

  • Waghmare S.
    6 hours

    Speaker saab ye insan Pakistan ka Pappu hain...aur is ka comaprison rahul ji se apt hain

  • Reuben B.
    6 hours

    Its natural to compare the two most populous countries in the world as to how they're changing their destiny. Their approach, methodology, policies, governance are all matters of studies and scrutiny.

  • Shyam P.
    7 hours

    And where is Pakistan

  • R J.
    7 hours

    तुम कहां हो?

  • Vijay M.
    7 hours

    This fellow is ignorant, stupid Doesn't know what he is talking. I think he wants to convert Pakistan into a communist country

  • Gaikulung C.
    8 hours

    Very true! Accept the truth.... China is way ahead...... Shame!

  • Chiranjit T.
    8 hours

    He is correct

  • Kundan K.
    8 hours

    Brut run by so called “ progressive south asian muslim” Indian muslim who wants to be identified as “ south asian and not Indian”... Always promoting pakistani agenda 🤣