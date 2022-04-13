back

Imran Khan: Ousted but not out

How Pakistan's most famous captain ran himself out midway through his innings as the PM...

13/04/2022 12:26 PM
  • 458.3K
  • 731

Politics

669 comments

  • Ayesha M.
    a day

    He will come back stronger

  • Amara J.
    2 days

    Man tried all his best, He did whatever he could. He is ousted by local stooges for having an independent foreign policy. He will rise again InshaAllah because the public sentiments are with him.

  • Raju M.
    3 days

    Great leader

  • Anab W.
    3 days

    He did not fail to deliver Naya Pakistan. He was lagging behind but he was on the right path. It’s the corrupt system, establishment and foreign factors that drove him out. He is one of the greatest leader and possibly the only greatest leader after quaid e Azam. We Pakistanis stand by him and reject the current corrupt system and corrupt leadership.

  • Kaushik R.
    3 days

    Apne gabrana nahi 😂😂

  • Sephia A.
    3 days

    No, he is not making tall claims.I as a foreigner is saying it his own birthrights to defend the freedom of his country a that of his fellow citizens.. You shut up ,let him do his duty.

  • Palwasha S.
    3 days

  • Navaid S.
    3 days

    One of pakistan biggest and honest leader ever. The real crowd puller and Influencer. We will bring him again as PM

  • Amber A.
    3 days

    Imran Khan zindabaad

  • Sal E.
    3 days

    Last hope for us Pakistanis, get him back to run the country again. Even though his promises were not fulfilled, most Pakistanis understand he had to shut the country due to covid. Lets give him benefit of doubt. Fine if he sold his gifts. If I were him I'd sell it too, my gift my choice- i agree!

  • Usama M.
    3 days

    Wow! I never imagined could deliver such an obvious one sided rhetoric. Way to suck!

  • Zia Z.
    4 days

    Brut india publishing fake news as always

  • Ishtiyaq W.
    4 days

    Wrong reporting by ,he was not backed by Army ,he became prime minister by the choice of people of Pakistan by a fair election process .

  • Rocky B.
    4 days

    Mr Imran Khan is the best leader ever for Pakistan

  • Hifza S.
    4 days

    Wow it clearly shows what indians want to believe. "Bilawal is famous among youth and an emerging politician" but "Imran Khan is a failure" Lol 😂😂 Pakistanis still believe in him and will always believe in him. Worry about your own corrupt ministers.

  • Faysal B.
    4 days

    He failed to deliver everything which was promised in past! He gave a never ending debt, more corruption and high inflation and joblessness to the nation as a gift 🎁

  • Sidra M.
    4 days

    Brut!!!! Who are YOU to decide whether he ran away and just took a step backward for a long leap of success.. He did nothing but we are with him.. Imran Khan told us how to be a Nation.. And that's what Brut he achieved... He taught us to dream big and to struggle hard... Other prime ministers just made us think about what we eat... He taught us beyond it... So JUST SHUT UP!!!!

  • Alvina N.
    4 days

    We can understand the pain of India after Imran Khan the world class leader came in to power, we can also understand the happiness as you got rid of the leader who told the world RSS mentality

  • Salma U.
    4 days

    One of worlds best leaders! We love Imran Khan 🇵🇰🤲❤️

  • Atif M.
    4 days

    India's top investigative agency has opened an inquiry against prime minister Modi over allegations that he is behind the conspiracy of Gen Bipin Rawat chopper attack

