In A Chat With Rahul, Rajiv Bajaj Trashes Lockdown
Rajiv Bajaj and Gautam Adani clearly don't agree about the impact of the Covid-19 lockdown. Where do you stand? 🤔😳
06/05/2020 12:11 PM
102 comments
Saiganesh R.7 hours
Citizens of India aren't like those of Sweden or Japan
Charles G.12 hours
Rahul Bajaj’s biggest faux paux he appeared in the same video as Rahul Gandhi ...!
Prashant P.15 hours
Bakwas bolta hai
Aayush B.17 hours
Strong point !!! India did went chasing wild west as alwys...
Ajay S.19 hours
Easy to say what is the right thing to do if the lockdown would not have been implemented and if death cases would be been far worse than the same set of people would have asked the Govt to follow West or some obnoxious gyan.
Pankaj S.a day
Discussion ends when u see the India population comparison with Japan, Sweden. U can discipline people with less in numbers but u cannot discipline the bulk in numbers. Take an example when u play a game were u have tell something in the ear of one person and the same he/she have to pass it on till the last and when u ask him wat I told he will tell wrong answer. So its the same u cannot control people or discipline people wen they are huge in numbers. Now Mr. Bajaj here mentioning about our GDP. Yes definitely it affected our economy but the solution is not just open it and start working it. We have to prepare our selves for this pandemic and for that we need plans, footprints and we need time to run those. Many industries have to plan for it, even after lockdown we cannot ask everyone to come on board. This strategies need to be addressed by such big giant industrilist and our Rahul have to ask such questions how we are planning and all. But no Rahul is doing unrealistic things which is making controversial political benefit..
Avani B.a day
Easy to talk from comfort of your house... come out and teach the mass social distancing... take responsibility
Avani B.a day
Decisions should be different for different states... it could have been at state and individual towns level... as india is vast and diverse...
Avani B.a day
Has Rahul Gandhi changed his profession by becoming an interviewer.. or journalist 🙆♀️🤣.. Two silly people... he is only thinking about his business... if people die... it's fine... India was not ready to cope with medical at that level... even countries with best medical treatment have not been able to cope... no one was prepared for this pandemic...
Rahul P.a day
https://www.financialexpress.com/industry/adani-wins-worlds-largest-solar-project-to-invest-rs-45000-crore/1986420/
Rahul P.a day
some morons sit and talk. since they have bestowed with inheritence others. work hard
Suraj M.a day
Basic difference between other countries and india is that without imposing , we dont follow any rules. We just love to blame others, just take example of last few days post relaxation how people have been behaving, its just in our nature.
Kh B.a day
Lol, every one who disagrees with Bajaj and yet has taken a loan from them in any form should hang their head in shame. Yes, our govt blindly mirrored Dolans US camaraderie. But then one fine day, they open up to buy liquor. All social distancing went for a toss! Lol! BJP knows everything. Everyone else is anti-national!
Rohit W.2 days
Ashwani S.2 days
Amol K.2 days
Dey A.2 days
Dear mr. Bajaj Sir i am a common people of country . Not as rich nor educated like you. You compare japan with india .japnesh people femous for thier diciplin . And sir you know diciplind society is a back bone of any country .in india 130 cr.indiciplind people never take the lockdown seriously .Its a holiday & picnic prioed for all of us .gov.try to save our life .it is our good fate that mr. Modi is our prime minister .And its a thought of all common people .
Saikat S.2 days
Totally agree the lockdown is gone downfall but we can't afford herd immunity model because of the population of India. Lockdown is gone downfall not because of the government also because of the people of India we did not care for the lockdown we rome freely. Also goverment planes have holes init. we know most of the people don't care about law we think there must be a second chance for every breaking of law
Jyotirmay T.2 days
We sit in comfy rooms and defy any decisions of lockdown by govt. Saving lives at entry point was very imp. It shud not have opened still. While your business is of most importance ppls lives are way more imp. And sitting with Raga and discussing economics is like aaloo se sona. Yahi dega aapko sona
Varaprasad S.2 days
Only thing is Rahul Bajaj is like another Rahul gadhi like product got the inherited business now making cheap quality products .