back

India Can’t Stop Eating Biryani

All the proof you need that biryani is India’s all-season favourite. 🍲😋

03/18/2019 6:33 AM
  • 474.0k
  • 321

And even more

  1. The Great Calcutta Snack Story

  2. An Ultimate Mango Guide

  3. Old Monk: The Rum That Was Never Advertised

  4. India Can’t Stop Eating Biryani

  5. This Chennai Artist Makes Miniatures Of Food

  6. This Roti Dispenser Serves 2,000 People Every Day

161 comments

  • Mohammed S.
    04/19/2019 16:59

    here's ur data from the experts

  • Sudhir G.
    04/16/2019 06:25

    Lest celebrate this with a treat of biryani😋 etv

  • Muthu H.
    04/15/2019 12:54

    neethana

  • Mahesh M.
    04/14/2019 17:55

    ..🤣

  • Mujahid R.
    04/14/2019 16:07

    🙄🙄🙄

  • Ummai A.
    04/14/2019 14:30

    😁😁😁😁briyani lover

  • Subhash A.
    04/14/2019 11:05

    साले मांसाहार को प्रचारित कर रहे है

  • Achintya S.
    04/14/2019 10:28

    Actually biryani is a much cheaper option as compared to other other main course meals... A simple sabji or chicken or something like that costs around 150-200 in a normal restaurant then for the rice it is 80-100 and so the basic price upto like 250 approx while if you wanna have biryani you can easily get biryani starting from 120-200

  • Vinay A.
    04/14/2019 02:42

    I would have been surprised if Visakhapatnam would have failed to be a part of this list. Every restaurant over here will have biryani no matter what. Heck, there is a placed called Cakes and Cream which has Biryani in their menu...

  • Vishal A.
    04/13/2019 09:50

    Chicken is Heaven 🤩

  • Sai M.
    04/12/2019 10:27

    jaffer lub

  • Navya S.
    04/08/2019 06:09

    Who was that Idiot foreigner on your page who was saying that India is under nutrition country. Yes Brut it was your post. Now go n eat Indian Biryani.

  • Tahir K.
    04/06/2019 19:51

    dekh le

  • Unnati R.
    04/05/2019 06:08

    Because biryani is love😂😂� Raj

  • Arya V.
    04/03/2019 15:13

    , , .......kando 😋

  • Sidharth V.
    04/03/2019 10:05

    biryani is bae! 😍

  • Joel J.
    04/02/2019 07:25

    u have a fair share in this data.😂😝

  • Lakshmi M.
    04/02/2019 06:58

    😂

  • Suryateja J.
    04/02/2019 05:43

    mamulu ga undadhu mari.. Edhaina biryani is love..

  • Ramya S.
    04/01/2019 19:06

    Lalith Kumar Majhi