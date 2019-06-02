India Extends Visa Of German Cow Shelter Owner

This German gaurakhsak just got some good news. 🐄
331 comments
Sunitha P.08/01/2019 17:27
Great women!!❤️
Barney M.07/27/2019 11:59
Hats off to the lovely lady. Modi should grant her PR.
Suj D.07/27/2019 06:56
Please share forward to spread actions, solutions & practices 🎖️oriented towards better quality of life for all on this planet, our only home.
Sai S.07/25/2019 15:45
Aum sai ram
Rajeev B.07/25/2019 05:35
Her visa should be extended indefinitely. She should be made an honorary citizen of India!
Bijoylakshmi D.07/24/2019 06:53
She is much worthier than any of us, Indians by birth.
Bijoylakshmi D.07/24/2019 06:51
She must be given permanent citizenship in India as our Nation owes so much to her. On special grounds let her permanent citizenship be considered. Lord Krishna will do the needful in due time.
Bijoylakshmi D.07/24/2019 06:46
Godly woman. 🙏🙏🙏❤️ Jay Sri Radhe, Jay Sri Krishna. She is under the Supreme Shelter.
Charu C.07/23/2019 18:30
🙏
Piyush T.07/23/2019 10:11
Indian government should be so proud to give her a visa for as long as she wants to stay in india 🇮🇳
Shahin M.07/22/2019 07:42
What a great job she has done and after all these years.come on India. Be reasonable.
Sushma M.07/21/2019 21:00
Excellent job
Sandeep P.07/21/2019 19:31
People of such kind of heart only can understand india reach culture
R R.07/21/2019 11:43
resident since 1978 yet technically she has to fight for residence visa? So sad how human brain works on decision making and the values we placed on relatioship andngood works! RRM.
Raja D.07/20/2019 06:14
Selfless service to the disowned ones...a truely compassionate woman.
Paulo L.07/19/2019 21:36
We need this kind of person 🙏
Sarojini P.07/19/2019 09:07
Despite being from another country, this lady's heart is linked to India. She belongs to Mathura and meant to take care of of cows. It takes great courage to do these kind of work especially in another country. Thank you for caring. God bless you and our blessings are with you
Swapnil P.07/18/2019 09:07
Very inspirational 🙌
Bkunjitha P.07/17/2019 08:07
Really you are a God...
Soniya P.07/16/2019 16:20
God bless you wonderful soul.We love you.