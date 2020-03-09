back

India Fetes 104-Year-Old Runner From Chandigarh

Sardarni Man Kaur, the record-breaking athlete who started running at the age of 93, just received the prestigious Nari Shakti Puraskar. She's 104 years old.👵🏆

  • Karouna D.
    an hour

    Wow 😮

  • Laxmidass N.
    an hour

    God bless you mam

  • Adeel R.
    an hour

    ♥️

  • Sakthivel R.
    2 hours

    Pride of India.... Mataji.. Salute...

  • Pranay G.
    2 hours

    Hats off no word

  • Poonam S.
    2 hours

    Iron dadi Maa.motivational lady.

  • RJ F.
    2 hours

    Terroist Indian bjp

  • Priyanka G.
    2 hours

    Super Dadi Maa💞one of the most inspiring Grand Maa💞

  • Naduvath S.
    2 hours

    Lovely Granny....we are inspired by your passion

  • Anusha J.
    2 hours

    see the full video

  • Harminder S.
    2 hours

    She is the real Iron Lady...God Bless Her.. Really Inspiring & Motivational... Inspired

  • Princy J.
    2 hours

    I was sharing about the Felicitation for this granny 😍😍😍😍

  • Sunaina A.
    3 hours

    Superb. Watch till the end.

  • Rahul D.
    3 hours

    WaheGuru Ji

  • Clara R.
    3 hours

    Bravo. Great inspiration dadiji

  • Rashmi S.
    3 hours

    Very inspiring

  • Ekta S.
    3 hours

    amazing!!!

  • Y.Vinod K.
    3 hours

    Amazing👌

  • Sh A.
    3 hours

    Bravo!!! Low peer pressure 😂😂👍🎉🎊🥳

  • Kavita T.
    3 hours

    Wow I too want to fit like her