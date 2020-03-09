back
India Fetes 104-Year-Old Runner From Chandigarh
Sardarni Man Kaur, the record-breaking athlete who started running at the age of 93, just received the prestigious Nari Shakti Puraskar. She's 104 years old.👵🏆
03/09/2020 2:28 PMupdated: 03/09/2020 2:40 PM
Karouna D.an hour
Wow 😮
Laxmidass N.an hour
God bless you mam
Adeel R.an hour
♥️
Sakthivel R.2 hours
Pride of India.... Mataji.. Salute...
Pranay G.2 hours
Hats off no word
Poonam S.2 hours
Iron dadi Maa.motivational lady.
RJ F.2 hours
Terroist Indian bjp
Priyanka G.2 hours
Super Dadi Maa💞one of the most inspiring Grand Maa💞
Naduvath S.2 hours
Lovely Granny....we are inspired by your passion
Anusha J.2 hours
see the full video
Harminder S.2 hours
She is the real Iron Lady...God Bless Her.. Really Inspiring & Motivational... Inspired
Princy J.2 hours
I was sharing about the Felicitation for this granny 😍😍😍😍
Sunaina A.3 hours
Superb. Watch till the end.
Rahul D.3 hours
WaheGuru Ji
Clara R.3 hours
Bravo. Great inspiration dadiji
Rashmi S.3 hours
Very inspiring
Ekta S.3 hours
amazing!!!
Y.Vinod K.3 hours
Amazing👌
Sh A.3 hours
Bravo!!! Low peer pressure 😂😂👍🎉🎊🥳
Kavita T.3 hours
Wow I too want to fit like her