India Needs Better Opposition: Abhijit Banerjee

Speaking at the Jaipur Literature Festival, Abhijit Banerjee said there was no co-relation between authoritarianism and economic success.

01/27/2020 2:57 PM
Politics

17 comments

  • Pritam M.
    7 hours

    Sir talk about ur family &ur first child.....ki dada Nobel kothi

  • Abhishek M.
    9 hours

    Ditched your own wife son and country for Nobel.. Who are you to speak? Your character speaks volumes about the kind of person you are.

  • Abhishek M.
    9 hours

    Yooo,, go raga go.. 😂 You doing the best job mate 😂👌🏼

  • Jyoti T.
    19 hours

    Sir, menifesto mi tha...

  • Brut India
    19 hours

    Banerjee says he would have probably not won the Nobel if he was in India: https://scroll.in/latest/951243/economist-abhijit-banerjee-says-he-probably-would-not-have-won-the-nobel-prize-if-he-was-in-india

  • Hemant T.
    a day

    I think only one child with written permission from govt a must. I see lots of childhood sufferings as parents have no financial capabilities to take care of children. Its population that reduces value of live and living in India.

  • HISIS -.
    a day

    But of course, our Vedick economists and "Entire" Political Science experts, bleaching themselves with the sweat of their hard work, have way more STREANH in these subjects than these Harvard/MIT types.

  • Pauline K.
    a day

    True. 😔

  • AShraf U.
    a day

    👍

  • Yougander R.
    a day

    Rahul Gandhi is doing a tremendous job as an opposition leader I pray to God he keeps doing this role for many more years to come :-) hail Rahul Gandhi India's best ever opposition leader :-)

  • Rahul R.
    a day

    Kya one time agenda hai Brute India ka mention it

  • Kashyap J.
    a day

    He is indirectly attacking on congress party... Congress is weak opposition party runs by bunch of clowns

  • Pavneet B.
    a day

    miss kar diya bhai.

  • Rahul S.
    a day

    This guy is a lutiyan

  • Kanishk A.
    a day

    I hate BJP but congress is truly incompetent. They only learn to do well without opposition too unlike the BJP.

  • Sangram P.
    a day

    Yes ✅

  • Ranjeet K.
    a day

    Absolutely right.