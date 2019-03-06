back

India, Pakistan Movie Stars On Pulwama Aftermath

Indian and Pakistani actors expressed strong views when the two countries were locked in a tense standoff after the Pulwama terror attack. 🇮🇳🎥🇵🇰

03/06/2019 1:41 PM
  • 239.8k
  • 197

186 comments

  • Ayub H.
    03/21/2019 17:16

    this lady charge 9 crs/month for promoting bjp's ideology.

  • Abid R.
    03/21/2019 12:34

    Shit media n celebs. How u sleep while ur army kills innocent children in kashmir

  • Seemi K.
    03/17/2019 16:30

    Indian actors k shrm b nai ati wo Pskistan k khilaf bat krty hen to modi se paisy lety hen watan se mhbt k izhar b krty hen yo modi se paisy lety hen wah re wah tm logun k mhbt laanat hy tm logun pe

  • Seemi K.
    03/17/2019 16:26

    Kangna koti kmini tm tb kaisy soti ho jb tmari drinda army innocent kashmiriun k marti hy

  • Mustafa B.
    03/17/2019 16:22

    Gay hind

  • Mustafa B.
    03/17/2019 16:22

    Surgical strike in dream only

  • Shaz S.
    03/17/2019 06:22

    We got to do nothing with you. 70yrs paying for your music/ Films but you use that money to kill us. Pakistani awam open eyes. Make your country not breed enemy of your children.

  • Pinal S.
    03/16/2019 18:32

    If they against terrorisam than why supporting modi?

  • Pinal S.
    03/16/2019 18:31

    Modi also terrorist,he had plan Muslims and did that time where all they?

  • Pinal S.
    03/16/2019 18:29

    Jo war ko support kare ye hero,heroine nahi he ye just for money

  • Pinal S.
    03/16/2019 18:29

    Jo war ko support kare ye hero,heroine nahi he ye just for money

  • Pinal S.
    03/16/2019 18:26

    Un sab ko bhej do border pe

  • Neeti S.
    03/16/2019 17:12

    Pakistani actors singers and channels should be banned in india.

  • Sid I.
    03/16/2019 12:14

    😂😂😂😂😂😂

  • Kiran T.
    03/16/2019 03:38

    By other all the movies the actors who r favoring modi and giving us advice they r all brain dead and against Muslims

  • Kiran T.
    03/16/2019 03:36

    Kngna who r u tell us wt to feel just shut up keep yr views without

  • Muhammad T.
    03/16/2019 03:06

    Actually it was Tree Camps*

  • Ariba R.
    03/15/2019 16:23

    Ajay Devgan aur kagna Ranawat ko bolo pehly border per ja kar khary tu hon . Priyanka chopra Nick Jones ka hath pakar kr US nikal jae gi. War main maraa jae ga aam Admi

  • Ariba R.
    03/15/2019 16:22

    War isn't a solution .. A common man will killed in this brutal act of war. These actors mostly spend there half year abroad . they can't fight on border

  • Faisal M.
    03/14/2019 19:09

    Indian terrorism needs to stop iok