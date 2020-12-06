back

India's Favourite Biscuit Records Highest Sale

This humble biscuit became a saviour for many during the Covid-19 lockdown. Parle-G saw its best sale in over eight decades during the months of March, April and May 2020. 🍪 ☕

06/12/2020 8:57 AM
  • 52.3k
  • 34

26 comments

  • Sayok K.
    4 days

    National biscuit of India parle -G

  • Vishnuratha P.
    5 days

    I do like parle-g i do feed my kids and crows and dogs squirrels with it

  • Tanuja P.
    5 days

    Not bad,but sugary.

  • Manpreet S.
    6 days

    History of parle-g..

  • Megh S.
    6 days

    Parle G aur chaay.. mazaa aa jaaye...♥️♥️

  • Mohd O.
    6 days

    Even to this day many of us prefer a small packet of parle g over oreo. Not because it's cheap bt because of the legacy and that nostalgic taste. Everytime I have tea with parle G the nostalgia kicks in and so many memories comes in my mind. Live u Parle G and thank u for helping our citizens in need💘

  • Jo J.
    6 days

    There is absolutely nothing wrong with sustaining just on biscuits as a temporary solution. Something is better than nothing. Not just those less fortunate folks, people like me out of love for childhood snacks I must have equally contributed to it’s March, April and May sales. My golden retriever and I are crazy about Krackjack and Parle-G biscuits. We pay $0.50 and 0.25/ pack. https://patelbrothersusa.com/parle-g-biscuits-1/ Brings back those childhood memories.

  • Laxmidass N.
    7 days

    I love Parle G biscuits ❤️

  • Sudip D.
    7 days

    Due to the disastrously implemented demonetization and GST many businesses from iconic Parle-G to micro ones suffered massively and many had to shut down resulting in job losses of the lakhs ...Indian economy probably had never suffered this much ...

  • Justina R.
    7 days

    I love Parle buiscit I still stock it . I just emergency snacks for my duty hours . I call it a savior

  • Ābdlrehmen S.
    7 days

    Really a humble biscuit !!!!😭

  • Kamlesh I.
    7 days

    In any kind of crisis parle g has been the ultimate savior

  • Mehernigar U.
    7 days

    Yes it is poor mans biscuit

  • Nida Z.
    7 days

    If I ever get a chance to go to India .. I'll definitely wanna taste this biscuit۔۔۔۔

  • Balachandran N.
    7 days

    It shows that poverty increased in India.

  • Winnie F.
    7 days

    GST affected all businesses. Not Parle alone. To be specific, the cost of switching from VAT and CST to GST. GST is a boon. Manufacturers know the big role GST played by replacing CST and VAT. And Parle G is 3rupees per packet.

  • Abraham S.
    7 days

    Parley g had been always with Tea and everyone biscuit.

  • Baba J.
    7 days

    ਪਾਰਲੇ ਜੀ ਵਾਲਿਆਂ ਦਾ ਧੰਨਵਾਦ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਾਂ

  • Selvam S.
    7 days

    Parle-G Shakthiman.. Both are 90's kids favorite.

  • Imthiyaz A.
    7 days

    It's poor men's biscuit 👍👍👍