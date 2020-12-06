back
India's Favourite Biscuit Records Highest Sale
This humble biscuit became a saviour for many during the Covid-19 lockdown. Parle-G saw its best sale in over eight decades during the months of March, April and May 2020. 🍪 ☕
06/12/2020 8:57 AM
Sayok K.4 days
National biscuit of India parle -G
Vishnuratha P.5 days
I do like parle-g i do feed my kids and crows and dogs squirrels with it
Tanuja P.5 days
Not bad,but sugary.
Manpreet S.6 days
History of parle-g..
Megh S.6 days
Parle G aur chaay.. mazaa aa jaaye...♥️♥️
Mohd O.6 days
Even to this day many of us prefer a small packet of parle g over oreo. Not because it's cheap bt because of the legacy and that nostalgic taste. Everytime I have tea with parle G the nostalgia kicks in and so many memories comes in my mind. Live u Parle G and thank u for helping our citizens in need💘
Jo J.6 days
There is absolutely nothing wrong with sustaining just on biscuits as a temporary solution. Something is better than nothing. Not just those less fortunate folks, people like me out of love for childhood snacks I must have equally contributed to it’s March, April and May sales. My golden retriever and I are crazy about Krackjack and Parle-G biscuits. We pay $0.50 and 0.25/ pack. https://patelbrothersusa.com/parle-g-biscuits-1/ Brings back those childhood memories.
Laxmidass N.7 days
I love Parle G biscuits ❤️
Sudip D.7 days
Due to the disastrously implemented demonetization and GST many businesses from iconic Parle-G to micro ones suffered massively and many had to shut down resulting in job losses of the lakhs ...Indian economy probably had never suffered this much ...
Justina R.7 days
I love Parle buiscit I still stock it . I just emergency snacks for my duty hours . I call it a savior
Ābdlrehmen S.7 days
Really a humble biscuit !!!!😭
Kamlesh I.7 days
In any kind of crisis parle g has been the ultimate savior
Mehernigar U.7 days
Yes it is poor mans biscuit
Nida Z.7 days
If I ever get a chance to go to India .. I'll definitely wanna taste this biscuit۔۔۔۔
Balachandran N.7 days
It shows that poverty increased in India.
Winnie F.7 days
GST affected all businesses. Not Parle alone. To be specific, the cost of switching from VAT and CST to GST. GST is a boon. Manufacturers know the big role GST played by replacing CST and VAT. And Parle G is 3rupees per packet.
Abraham S.7 days
Parley g had been always with Tea and everyone biscuit.
Baba J.7 days
ਪਾਰਲੇ ਜੀ ਵਾਲਿਆਂ ਦਾ ਧੰਨਵਾਦ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਾਂ
Selvam S.7 days
Parle-G Shakthiman.. Both are 90's kids favorite.
Imthiyaz A.7 days
It's poor men's biscuit 👍👍👍