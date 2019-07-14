back
India's Mission To The Moon
A technical snag may have delayed its launch, but when it does take off, Chandrayaan-2 will take India to the moon as only the fourth nation to do so, all on a shoestring budget.
07/14/2019 3:00 AMupdated: 07/23/2019 2:01 PM
78 comments
Gouranga R.08/12/2019 11:39
Thank you
Raj K.07/19/2019 04:39
GOD BLESS [email protected] ...
Raj K.07/19/2019 04:38
PROVE to the WORLD , [email protected] & CAN ..
Raj K.07/19/2019 04:37
Superb .....
Brut India07/18/2019 07:03
ISRO to aim for the moon again, sets new launch date as July 22: https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/chandrayaan-2-to-be-launched-on-july-22/article28537310.ece
Neeraj N.07/16/2019 10:19
Better late than ever😅
Shazia M.07/16/2019 08:04
Millions live in poverty !
Anthony V.07/15/2019 19:54
South polar region so it can be faked as well u people don't not think. If ur country was or ours weren't lieing about space they would be landing on a site on the moon u can see but na no does no Russian no China no u an no USA.. fake they all fake it to steal an give u back a cartoon photo
Faisal M.07/15/2019 11:41
Cheapest mission and cheapest Nation what a co incident ha ha ha ha.
Brut India07/15/2019 06:07
We might have to wait just a bit longer for Chandrayaan-2 to reach the moon, as technical snag makes ISRO push the launch to a later date: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2019/07/india-moon-mission-launch-called-due-technical-problem-190714233550198.html?utm_campaign=trueAnthem%3A%20Trending%20Content&utm_content=5d2bf35e0ca7240001cb61bd&utm_medium=trueAnthem&utm_source=facebook&fbclid=IwAR1p0minAIzUmsRuTnAJEujDqcOm3h7OL05FtuolAczJIS69zh_ed0nhPfU
Ajay D.07/15/2019 02:15
Modi ji ISRO Ko v private kar dijye Fir dekhiye kamal
Sen H.07/14/2019 18:24
Millions of people starving without food and facing problems due to lack of employment and government wasting money in such stupid research which will make countries name up but at the other side poor people's dying without food and employment what about that...? Our country has heavy budgets with them so why can't government start it's own manufacturing like china and produce employment for unemployed people's instead of making such stupid unwanted researches which is literally useless.....
Sudharsan S.07/14/2019 18:22
All the best ISRO
Vishal C.07/14/2019 17:19
Idiots here saying it's a waste of money, but let them know that India is the only country out of those four to find water bodies on the moons surface, so it increases the chances of India doing better than the other country. And it's not less than winning the cricket world cup, let's stand firm with ISRO putting my fingers crossed to dream come true for India. It's a proud moment for us as we started our space program from bicycle and bullock cart to launching chandrayan 2. Jai Hind. 🇮🇳
Manjula V.07/14/2019 16:56
Hats off... to the team
Abhishek J.07/14/2019 16:52
🇮🇳ISRO💙
Ramprasad P.07/14/2019 16:34
Congratulations ! Jay Ho ISRO .
Kundan S.07/14/2019 14:16
Vande mataram
Zafar K.07/14/2019 14:10
Saare jhan se achcha himdustan humara Ab to chand bhi ye geet gayega JAIHIND
Scott K.07/14/2019 12:07
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂