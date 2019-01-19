back
India’s Most Instagrammable Locations
India is the 7th most Instagrammable country in the world. But ever wondered what its most Instagrammable locations looked like? The ‘Big Seven Travel’ website scanned hashtags, conducted surveys and got experts to vote to compile this list for 2019. 📱😃
01/19/2019 4:58 AM
67 comments
Ajayaraj R.02/23/2019 04:29
Survey is all wrong, so sad. Just study about the gods own country. First of all, do that. Then talk about the other. Ok. കേരളം, ദൈവത്തിന്റെ സ്വന്തം നാട്. അതിന്റെ മാഹാത്മ്യം അറിയാതെ ,കാണാതെ ,എന്നിട്ട് ഒരു സർവ്വേ..
Ajayaraj R.02/23/2019 04:25
Adhithi Devo bhava !
Rohit S.02/22/2019 10:56
Harshajayant P.02/20/2019 12:21
Shruthi K.02/20/2019 04:23
Where is Mysore the most beautiful and one of the oldest well planned town and there are many many many places
Imran J.02/20/2019 04:18
how can one see sunset on a east coast as its mentioned marina beach in chennai.? 😜
Deba G.02/19/2019 03:53
You must watch some videos from North East
Surender K.02/18/2019 11:32
Nikita A.02/13/2019 19:29
Nagesh D.02/13/2019 06:18
probably must visit places across our country
Sohan I.02/11/2019 21:00
Amyt J.02/11/2019 09:43
Kolkata definitely deserves a spot here. Most photogenic city of India, full of life and laughter entrapped in the lanes of Kolkata. This list is a bit biased towards money oriented tourism. 😪
Rana P.02/11/2019 06:53
Thank God Kolkata is not in the list.
Prianca M.02/09/2019 23:12
Rajasthan ought to be on the list along with taj mahal.
Ramesh J.02/07/2019 19:15
Rajasthan
Abhay B.02/07/2019 18:21
bhai banagalore
Kavali C.02/07/2019 18:21
Where is Hyderabad
Pandit B.02/07/2019 17:06
Naresh G.02/07/2019 09:57
Well the people involved in the survey or the hashtaggers haven't probably explored Northeast and some other parts of the country. Lol.
Krishna K.02/07/2019 03:48
Where is varanasi...