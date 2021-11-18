back

India's Tryst With Non-Vegetarian Food

Many Indians believe India is better off being vegetarian. Here's what they don't realise...

280 comments

  • Afzal Y.
    6 hours

    This is Nazi RSS ideology spreading hate for all minority.

  • Hammad N.
    7 hours

    You're doing a wonderful job! Self reflection is the key.

  • Mohd I.
    7 hours

    Khate aur khate rahege, maza ata hai khane me

  • Khuraijam P.
    8 hours

    Idiots people they are a threat to the Secular India

  • B A.
    12 hours

    Hindus probably one of the worse religions around

  • Baba Y.
    17 hours

    Na bhai na, road pe nahi aane waale. Abh tum improvise karogey, paneer , soya nutri nuggets itadi, in cheezon se khub nonveg type menu banao aur aisa rate mein becho ki BC bandh karwane walle ki line lagh jaye tumhare yaha.

  • Naomi R.
    a day

    People are more worried about what others eat/don't eat rather than focusing on being better humans and showing respect to diversity that exists in a nation.

  • Saugata B.
    a day

    Good job 👌👍 government doing right 👍❤️❤️❤️

  • Aejaz S.
    a day

    Pakode becho bhai.. hamara desh ka snacks...

  • Hirak D.
    a day

    This is called double standard nuisance. And these Netas do it better. And they want to be a dictator for all.

  • Puja A.
    a day

    I'm An Indian And Non Vegetarian Mostly! But I Eat Vegetables Also! That's None Of Someone's Business !! What Will I Eat That None Of Others Concern And What You Will Eat I Don't Care About That Also!! When I Go Any Sacred Places And Do Sanatan Hindu Rituals Or Puja Mostly We Don't Eat Non Veg But It's Completely My Soul's Wish What It Would Eat And What It Will Not Eat!!

  • Suhail A.
    2 days

    Selling meat and fish near temple is not acceptable but why not near Schools wats the issue.

  • Bilal C.
    2 days

    Filthy BJP RSS 🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮

  • Javed W.
    2 days

    Indians have to ask their bosses (Hindu groups) what to eat and what to wear.

  • Karan K.
    2 days

    This senseless government is forcing people to eat certain kind of food....they have no agendas of development wat so ever....all they are interested is in...riots....clashes between two sects...non sense thinking....with any proper reasoning ..

  • Ganesh R.
    3 days

    Pl ban Non Veg across Gujarat as a respect to our Bapuji ideals just like Alcohol is banned.Ideally Alcohol and Tobacco should be banned across the Country as it destroys many a life and Family but the Government is just not bothered.They will fine you for not having a mask but is ignoring this Major Health Hazard of the society.PLEASE BAN ALL ALCOHOL AND TOBACCO AND NON VEG

  • Ganesh R.
    3 days

    Ahmedabad should be renamed as soon as possible with its original name.

  • كريستين ل.
    3 days

    I love 🐔 chicken. End of story

  • Rishav C.
    3 days

    I eat both 😂😂😂 that's y I have hindu as well as muslim friends

  • Aamir B.
    3 days

    Good act i support.. india must meat export too.

