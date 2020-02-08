back
India's Wild Plan To Bring Cheetahs Back
India could bring this iconic Indian animal BACK from extinction. 🐆
02/08/2020 12:57 PM
82 comments
Shoham R.3 hours
Instead of reintroducing cheetahs to indian habitat, the Govt. should focus on increasing the forest cover in India and take up measures to promote afforestation first.
Ashenafi T.17 hours
Very beautiful but furious tiger
Akramul H.18 hours
💗
Arokiya D.20 hours
Come to save this animal bloody bastered Kings killed and let's save the spices for our future generations.
Paritosh K.a day
Totally wrong description. Bringing African cheetahs to replace the Asiatic cheetahs wiped out in India is not bringing the cheetah back from extinction.
Brut Indiaa day
The idea to bring back the cheetah took cue from the Project Tiger, but many argued that the cheetah is not Indian, but an exotic animal: https://www.telegraphindia.com/opinion/the-cheetah-returns/cid/1743752
Devansh N.a day
To all calling please don't bring Cheetah to India do you know why or when it got Extinct on the first place? Why India was famous for Jungle Safaris? Why People would come from all over the world to hunt down such beautiful animals? Don't push your self assumed disposition on yourself. Kindly read and learn
Sushil P.a day
well.. the problem is that what would these Cheetahs would eat.. India does not have much pray animals like Deer, Rabbits etc. left.. With increasing Leopard population and they do not have enough wild pray left, Leopards frequently attack domestic animals like cows, chicken, dogs, goats etc. which impact farmers.. Cheetahs would go same way as leopards..
Midhun K.2 days
Iranian cheetah was also there
Bcbaba2 days
Fuck fuck
Nitin G.2 days
Don’t please Mumbai leopards are not save government busy cuttting forest down in name of development allowing builders with new area in Mumbai
Chitra G.2 days
Chitraka!!!
Aman J.2 days
le aao, but I don’t think there’s enough empty space in our country
Mayur A.2 days
What kind of hobbies ... this rich life style is shit..
Jareen J.2 days
Why are we importing African cheetah why not Asian cheetah from Iran .And secondly we have Asiatic lions why are we isolating it only to one small patch of land ,what happens if there is an epidemic breakout.
Durgakiran C.2 days
Instead of African cheetah asiatic Iranian cheetahs should be re introduce in Indian subcontinent.
Aditya S.2 days
Good idea
Akash D.2 days
India is excessively overcrowded with such big number of population. In future in fact if population growth is not controlled. There will be land crisis, food crisis, water crisis and many problems imaginable.
Zidane D.2 days
Don't bring them, India can't handle the situation. Hunters will once again start hunting them and India will do nothing about it. Let them live where they belong to. Why do you'll want them, just for show then it's called animal cruelty. Invest the money in some better place rather than all this. Government should have taken measured before hand rather than repenting now.
भास्कर श.2 days
Execute the same strategy for Gir lions as well.