India's Wild Plan To Bring Cheetahs Back

India could bring this iconic Indian animal BACK from extinction. 🐆

02/08/2020 12:57 PMupdated: 02/10/2020 10:52 AM
  • Shoham R.
    3 hours

    Instead of reintroducing cheetahs to indian habitat, the Govt. should focus on increasing the forest cover in India and take up measures to promote afforestation first.

  • Ashenafi T.
    17 hours

    Very beautiful but furious tiger

  • Akramul H.
    18 hours

    💗

  • Arokiya D.
    20 hours

    Come to save this animal bloody bastered Kings killed and let's save the spices for our future generations.

  • Paritosh K.
    a day

    Totally wrong description. Bringing African cheetahs to replace the Asiatic cheetahs wiped out in India is not bringing the cheetah back from extinction.

  • Brut India
    a day

    The idea to bring back the cheetah took cue from the Project Tiger, but many argued that the cheetah is not Indian, but an exotic animal: https://www.telegraphindia.com/opinion/the-cheetah-returns/cid/1743752

  • Devansh N.
    a day

    To all calling please don't bring Cheetah to India do you know why or when it got Extinct on the first place? Why India was famous for Jungle Safaris? Why People would come from all over the world to hunt down such beautiful animals? Don't push your self assumed disposition on yourself. Kindly read and learn

  • Sushil P.
    a day

    well.. the problem is that what would these Cheetahs would eat.. India does not have much pray animals like Deer, Rabbits etc. left.. With increasing Leopard population and they do not have enough wild pray left, Leopards frequently attack domestic animals like cows, chicken, dogs, goats etc. which impact farmers.. Cheetahs would go same way as leopards..

  • Midhun K.
    2 days

    Iranian cheetah was also there

  • Bcbaba
    2 days

    Fuck fuck

  • Nitin G.
    2 days

    Don’t please Mumbai leopards are not save government busy cuttting forest down in name of development allowing builders with new area in Mumbai

  • Chitra G.
    2 days

    Chitraka!!!

  • Aman J.
    2 days

    le aao, but I don’t think there’s enough empty space in our country

  • Mayur A.
    2 days

    What kind of hobbies ... this rich life style is shit..

  • Jareen J.
    2 days

    Why are we importing African cheetah why not Asian cheetah from Iran .And secondly we have Asiatic lions why are we isolating it only to one small patch of land ,what happens if there is an epidemic breakout.

  • Durgakiran C.
    2 days

    Instead of African cheetah asiatic Iranian cheetahs should be re introduce in Indian subcontinent.

  • Aditya S.
    2 days

    Good idea

  • Akash D.
    2 days

    India is excessively overcrowded with such big number of population. In future in fact if population growth is not controlled. There will be land crisis, food crisis, water crisis and many problems imaginable.

  • Zidane D.
    2 days

    Don't bring them, India can't handle the situation. Hunters will once again start hunting them and India will do nothing about it. Let them live where they belong to. Why do you'll want them, just for show then it's called animal cruelty. Invest the money in some better place rather than all this. Government should have taken measured before hand rather than repenting now.

  • भास्कर श.
    2 days

    Execute the same strategy for Gir lions as well.