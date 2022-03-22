India vs. US on fuel prices

Man Saves Monkeys In The Nick Of Time
120 comments
S K.20 hours
Coz they don't work
Lalnun S.a day
Thats mean in us money was in there pocket while in india money run around in public
Prem R.2 days
I think we should switch to electric vehicle's to combat rising fuel prices .India should produce more electronic items ,foods to reduce foreign imports .we should train youths to get jobs in foreign countries
Pali R.2 days
Government of India headed by Modi and team snatched my job as well also stopped my pension and so far failed also all my attempt to find a living by writing and to get into a certain class job. जिनकी आँखे खुली हैं और सबकुछ देखकर भी सोये हुए हैं उन्हें क्या कहूँ मुझे तुरंत मुक्ति चाहिये 🙏 मुझे सेवा से हटाकर मेरा पेंशन बंद किया और तबसे मैं जिस मानसिक और शारीरिक प्रताड़ना से जूझ रहा हूँ इसे और मैं अब सहन नहीं कर सकता-ये किस रंग का प्यार है मैं कबसे कह रहा हूँ प्यार ना सही मानवता के लिये ही तुरंत मेरी मदद करें 🙏 मैं आप सबसे हाथ जोड़कर आप सबके पैर छूकर दया की भीख माँगता हूँ मैं अपनी माँ का कसम खा कर कहता हूँ इसके लिये मैं जिन्दगी भर आपका आभारी रहूँगा 🙏 मुझे तुरंत मुक्ति चाहिये चाहे गोली मार दो चाहे देश से बाहर निकाल दो नही तो तुरंत ज्वाइनिगं दिलवा दें अथवा तुरंत पेंशन चालू करवा दो आप भी ऐसी साज़िश के शिकार हो सकतें हैं कृपया ये सोचकर ही मेरी मदद करें 🙏 मैं मूवी रिव्यू लिखकर भी तो आय कर सकता हूँ 🙏 कितना समय लगता है कोई फैसला करने में लेने में देने में रोहित वेमूला की तरह मेरा पेंशन बंद करके मुझे असहाय कर दिया गया है और उल्टा आत्महत्या करने के लिये मुझे ही मजबूर किया जा रहा है मेरी जिन्दगी के क ई साल बर्बाद कर दिये गये हैं तो मुझे इससे फर्क नहीं पड़ता कि कौन विश्वासघात कर रहा है और कौन चालाकी कर रहा है अगर नियत साफ है तो फिर देर क्यों हो रही है आप खुद सोंचे मनोरोग नेतृत्व क्षमता से लैस अपराधियों का क्षेत्र है-मामले की संगीनता को आपलोग समझ नही रहें - मुझे पैसे लेने देने में भूल हो रही है - मुझे शक है रात में मुझे इन्होने कुछ मिला कर खिला दिया है जिसकी वज़ह से - मोदी और मोदी मंडली पर भरोसा नही किया जा सकता है ये जानबूझकर देर कर रहें हैं आपलोग अपने दोस्तों को टेक्स्ट करें परिवार को इकट्ठा करें चाहे तो पम्पलेट भी बंटवाये कुछ भी करें मेरी बात विश्व गुरुओं तक पहुँचाये मेरी मदद करें मुझे तुरंत न्याय चाहिये 🙏 कहे के तो सबे केहू आपन आपन कहावे वाला के वा 🙏 मैं अभी तक अपने प्रयासों से जिन्दा हूँ वरना मोदी और मोदी मंडली तो अब भी कोशिश कर रही है कि बुद्धिमानी से मुझे कुछ खिलाकर या किसी तरह विक्षिप्त कर दें फिर ये मूझे पेंशन दे देंगे, या ज्वाईनिग दे देंगे, या फिर काम कहीं दे देंगे- अगर मेरे प्यार में ताकत होती तो वो झूक जाते - प्यार की शक्ति के आगे तो इश्वर भी झूक जाते हैं मेरे प्यार में शक्ति नही है इसलिये मैं याचना कर रहा हूँ EVERYONE Tu es soleil tu ombre Tu es nuit tu jour 🙏 मैं आप सबसे हाथ जोड़कर आप सबके पैर छूकर विनती करता हूँ आप देशहित, देशभक्ति, देशद्रोह, कट्टरपंथ, कम्युनिस्ट, सोशलिस्ट, पापुलिस्ट, लेफ्ट, राइट, फार राइट, फार लेफ्ट, सेन्टरिस्ट, सेकुलरिस्ट, कैपटलिस्ट, इत्यादि, इत्यादि जैसे तमाम विचारधाराओं को छोड़कर तुरंत मानवता के लिये मेरी मदद करें 🙏 मुझे तुरंत न्याय/मुक्ति चाहिये-मैं कबसे विनती कर रहा हूँ 🙏 https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=5020891111280945&id=100000803165555
Manoj K.3 days
So what does brut India wants to convey? Indian social media is muted, so come on is what its saying.. % Tax payers in India is different from US. organised businesses in US is different from India. Us imports only 35% of its oil, so it can give even at cheaper rate than this. But india imports 85% as you have mentioned. Be it Modi govt or any govt's, this is the fact. Indians are not herds to follw what the US is doing.
Shubham T.3 days
Sher pala h hamne …😀😀
Debajyoti S.3 days
Let the price be 1000000 rs per ltr. Stillllll,, u know what I mean. 🤣🤣
Dharmendra S.3 days
US mei fruits and vegetables ke rate bhi compare karlo brut walo
Pavan A.3 days
Before coming to conclusion please look at today price. You can google to verify this data. Today Today’s AAA National Average $4.236 Price as of 3/24/22
Vedhi H.3 days
"Brut" why are you labelling India in slum in picture??? U sure u see india only slum... hell
Joel J.3 days
RS 96 for petrol in india? really?
Daniel J.3 days
Indians are fools to accept, forgive and forget if any shit happens even if it's affecting them badly. We just have that ''Thank you'' stereotype culture. We take any shit for granted. That's how our politicians survive. We vote the wrong people for wrong reasons.
Oliver A.4 days
India now is more richer than poor US. 🤣
Priyam N.4 days
India ma petrol dam kom ha tax Jada ha
Pranav J.4 days
Idhar humne Sher paala hai na Udhar unhohne nahin paala na
Seenu R.4 days
Usa produces oil that's why its cheaper..... I think
Nikunj A.4 days
What do you want mother fucker? Your country is in unrest and you want others to be the same.
Sahil K.4 days
Ohh so the peace in India is troubling you 😁😁😁
Sukumar S.4 days
Us is not only top oil consumer but also top most producer why to compare both countries... with 35 crore population think how much luxuriously they used oil....
Sridhar Y.4 days
Indirectly, Brut is goading Indians to express anger and revolt against the Indian government without realizing that its own propaganda video makes it clear that the US imports merely 35% of its 18 million barrels per day of consumption whereas India imports 85% of its 4 million or so barrels per day of consumption.