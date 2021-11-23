back
Indian Brothers Right Up There With Greta, Malala
This is how Vihaan and Nav, winners of 2021 International Children’s Peace Prize, are doing their bit to clean up Delhi's air...
23/11/2021 1:27 PM
6 comments
Mohan M.2 hours
All props at the adult's tables. Puppets on a string. The real power resides with those pulling the strings from the shadows. Those with their own agenda.
Nitin B.2 hours
Both lie very well. Both r hypocrites!!!
Aniket S.5 hours
Attention seekers
कहकहा5 hours
https://www.facebook.com/100825022417006/posts/114685371030971/?app=fbl
Mohammad .5 hours
Bhosdiwalo kitne award le lo tumhare chicha bethe hai duniya sadane ke liye 😁
Brut India6 hours
As air quality remains consistently poor in Delhi, schools are asked to stay shut indefinitely: https://www.firstpost.com/india/air-pollution-schools-shut-indefinitely-as-smog-worsens-in-delhi-ncr-10153831.html