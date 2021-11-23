back

Indian Brothers Right Up There With Greta, Malala

This is how Vihaan and Nav, winners of 2021 International Children’s Peace Prize, are doing their bit to clean up Delhi's air...

23/11/2021 1:27 PM
6 comments

  • Mohan M.
    2 hours

    All props at the adult's tables. Puppets on a string. The real power resides with those pulling the strings from the shadows. Those with their own agenda.

  • Nitin B.
    2 hours

    Both lie very well. Both r hypocrites!!!

  • Aniket S.
    5 hours

    Attention seekers

  • कहकहा
    5 hours

    https://www.facebook.com/100825022417006/posts/114685371030971/?app=fbl

  • Mohammad .
    5 hours

    Bhosdiwalo kitne award le lo tumhare chicha bethe hai duniya sadane ke liye 😁

  • Brut India
    6 hours

    As air quality remains consistently poor in Delhi, schools are asked to stay shut indefinitely: https://www.firstpost.com/india/air-pollution-schools-shut-indefinitely-as-smog-worsens-in-delhi-ncr-10153831.html

