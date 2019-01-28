back
Indian Cinema Waging War On Social Taboos
A documentary on menstrual hygiene in India is in the running for an Oscar. But mainstream Indian cinema has also helped kickstart living room conversations on social taboos in recent years. 🎥
01/28/2019 1:25 AM
16 comments
Neha G.02/26/2019 17:22
👏👏👏
Hardik L.02/14/2019 10:04
Shakal se hi ghatiya movie banane wali lagti hai
Sanyam H.02/08/2019 19:28
Miranda pee leee beta...
Neelam N.02/04/2019 13:02
Good Cinema is no more dominated by Khans..
Yogesh S.02/02/2019 17:51
U left many other iconic pictures
Saptarshi D.02/01/2019 17:12
Aligarh to me was visual excellence compared to other Hindi movies of contemporary time .
Champ Y.01/28/2019 16:32
Urmila Chanam' s work on menstrual hygiene should not be overlooked.
Abhy U.01/28/2019 13:45
Did anyone see halkaa movie .no because it does not have popular actors .this also needs to change .content is king but same hypocrite people are king.make way for new actors and influencers .cut this popular actors for promotion scene and see good cinema resurface .
Brut India01/28/2019 11:31
The director of "Period. End of Sentence." is also the only woman to be nominated in her category. And several of its producers are high school students. https://deadline.com/2019/01/period-end-of-sentence-oscar-nomination-high-school-students-teacher-publicist-1202539249/
Jyoti G.01/28/2019 07:50
Kalpit Joshi
Ashiq A.01/28/2019 07:18
The Movies listed here. 1. Period. End of sentences 2. Toilet. Ek prem katha 3. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan 4. Badhaai Ho 5. Aligarh 6. Margarita with a straw 7. Court
Subhjeet B.01/28/2019 05:06
Anweshan G.01/28/2019 04:20
Content is the new king...and people have accepted that...... It's always better to watch a quality film rather going for 300 crore Salman Khan Blockbuster...which is too mainstream....
Sai M.01/28/2019 02:56
Well While watching Badhai ho trailer I thought they will make the issue funny and nostalgic But As u go through They made me realise how sensitive the issue was Breaking stereotypes is the best we can give a chance to others to speak for themselves.
Geetika B.01/28/2019 02:56
:-)
Somveer R.01/28/2019 02:15
http://www.premieroutlook.co.in/menstrual-hygiene-in-india/