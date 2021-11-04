back
Indian Girl's Message At The Climate Conference
"I am not a girl from India, I am a girl from Earth." 15-year-old Vinisha Umashankar had an important message for world leaders at COP26...
04/11/2021 5:27 PM
148 comments
Raghav R.12/11/2021 23:22
Next level of Greta ,
Anuradha S.11/11/2021 09:26
Greta, in the making !!! Utter crap, only speech . No action. Saalumarada Timmakka and Tulasi Gowda are live examples without crap annoyance like this
Rajesh S.10/11/2021 18:50
Hi 👋☺️ proud of you and we are proud to be indian ❤️🙏
Richika D.09/11/2021 21:42
The way she's speaks is too irritating!!
Naresh K.08/11/2021 11:24
Just by speaking nothing will happen , do the work on the ground you will know what is what
M S.08/11/2021 08:35
We are living in A world which is full of 😎👌 PEOPLE LIKE TRYING TO leave thE MOTHER EARTH & He starts to jump into the other planets Like MARS etc etcNot thinking Over the Present Issue regading .............. . . . . ......⁉
The R.08/11/2021 07:15
seems they will plant Greta kind in all countries for climate change hoax
Shrey T.08/11/2021 06:45
Shardul Amrute india kii gruta
Tarun U.08/11/2021 04:02
Gud to hear speech Badi badi batein bada pav khatey If society nd govt. will not play equal roll nd ofcourse govt. need have to be strict rule then whatever action planned We shall not achievebto right destination. So my view Together we can do.....but need to be more practical than documental.
Biplab P.08/11/2021 03:50
Lite version
Mo Y.08/11/2021 02:01
We are doomed , people' laughs at someone who is ready and fighting for a change .
Rahul S.07/11/2021 15:45
. Greta 2.0
Aamir K.07/11/2021 08:17
Indian version of Greta.!! 🤣🤣
Raghav N.07/11/2021 03:53
I really hope the conference had aliens in it, for she started : I am not a girl from India. I am a girl from Earth.
Arshad K.06/11/2021 19:27
🖐️
Jashan D.06/11/2021 17:34
F off
Nimain C.06/11/2021 16:04
Encouraging.
Besil06/11/2021 15:16
Just words ... everyone knows already and few good people started focusing on environment as a joined community .Not against what she said, but I would like to see people who changed their lifestyle contributing a less polluted environment and involved day in and out for developing greenery ...
Himanshu K.06/11/2021 14:15
Another prop to blabber platitudes. Yeah u come frm earth nd all others are Martians. Typical holier than thou attitude.
Farman A.06/11/2021 10:48
https://youtu.be/5jfEBCiKUz4