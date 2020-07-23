back

Indian Hospitals Face Covid-19 Pressure

As coronavirus cases rise from Bihar to Bangalore, India's healthcare system is floundering. 😲

07/23/2020 6:57 AM
  • 407.3k
  • 299

Coronavirus Coverage

  1. 4:34

    Indian Hospitals Face Covid-19 Pressure

  2. 4:07

    Finally, Fresh Air For Kashmiri Students

  3. 8:22

    Living Through A Covid-Positive Pregnancy

  4. 3:06

    Video Calling Service Now In Covid Hospitals

  5. 2:32

    Patna Wedding Turns Into Coronavirus Cluster

  6. 4:18

    Hindu Cremations At Mumbai's Muslim Qabristan

Arte - il est temps

205 comments

  • Bobby H.
    2 hours

    Proof of how pathetic the world is half those people aren't even sick. They are just cowards

  • Umesh P.
    2 hours

    Congreessy agent channel . Kutte pimp

  • Rajalakshmi N.
    2 hours

    Night mare

  • Karthik P.
    4 hours

    If any government since independence should have focused on medical and health infrastructure istead of useless social welfare schemes the situation would have been different in many parts of the country

  • Rahul P.
    7 hours

    ..it's patna

  • Nazia Z.
    12 hours

    We are in 21st century and still there is no sufficient hospital ..people die more not due to corona but because being unattended ....

  • Sachiñ D.
    14 hours

    Aur bolo jai modi bhai log ... Ye sab tum longo se hi hua he... Voting government which is only good in speech and not in reality ...

  • Parikshit P.
    15 hours

    Savdhaan rahein Surakshit rahein

  • Mohamed J.
    15 hours

    We are lost, For us

  • Jacqueline F.
    15 hours

    😥😥😥😥😥

  • Imran K.
    15 hours

    A Complete failure of system. Situation is horrible 😱

  • Sonam M.
    16 hours

    And modiji’s government is sleeping ?? Does he not know about India’s population ?? This is a risk for all .Modi is only highlighting the scenario which is not even real .This is the ground reality .This is a threat to all .

  • Pritam D.
    16 hours

    This happens when you live in ideal socialist country where to open a hospital you're required license and 40 plus permission. Even if the government is not spending and private person want to open medical college or hospital he have to face complete nightmare. And at each permission you're required packets. Then tell me why not the private people will loot you.

  • Akshay S.
    16 hours

    Lives are so cheap in our nation.

  • Muzu M.
    16 hours

    Mere bhai log abhi bhi samjo mandir aur masjid bananese kuch nahi hoga, hame hospitals, education, jobs, technology, health, food, ye sab chahiye

  • Imti I.
    17 hours

    Another magic will happen soon from the govt to gain vote for election.. Just wait and watch.. Govt is just waiting for a right time to fool people by doing unexpected things in the mist of time.

  • Janet T.
    19 hours

    Scary..the population 😬😬😬😬

  • 배진호
    21 hours

    The Chinese dictator must pay compensation.

  • Rahul K.
    21 hours

    But our government's and our ministers' priority is seat grabbing and horse trading in Rajasthan. We are getting what we deserve. We voted for this and now we must live with it or die because of it.

  • Yi Y.
    21 hours

    I feel so sorry about that.