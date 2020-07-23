Indian Hospitals Face Covid-19 Pressure
Finally, Fresh Air For Kashmiri Students
Living Through A Covid-Positive Pregnancy
Video Calling Service Now In Covid Hospitals
Patna Wedding Turns Into Coronavirus Cluster
Hindu Cremations At Mumbai's Muslim Qabristan
Proof of how pathetic the world is half those people aren't even sick. They are just cowards
Congreessy agent channel . Kutte pimp
Night mare
If any government since independence should have focused on medical and health infrastructure istead of useless social welfare schemes the situation would have been different in many parts of the country
..it's patna
We are in 21st century and still there is no sufficient hospital ..people die more not due to corona but because being unattended ....
Aur bolo jai modi bhai log ... Ye sab tum longo se hi hua he... Voting government which is only good in speech and not in reality ...
Savdhaan rahein
Surakshit rahein
We are lost,
For us
😥😥😥😥😥
A Complete failure of system. Situation is horrible 😱
And modiji’s government is sleeping ?? Does he not know about India’s population ?? This is a risk for all .Modi is only highlighting the scenario which is not even real .This is the ground reality .This is a threat to all .
This happens when you live in ideal socialist country where to open a hospital you're required license and 40 plus permission. Even if the government is not spending and private person want to open medical college or hospital he have to face complete nightmare. And at each permission you're required packets. Then tell me why not the private people will loot you.
Lives are so cheap in our nation.
Mere bhai log abhi bhi samjo mandir aur masjid bananese kuch nahi hoga, hame hospitals, education, jobs, technology, health, food, ye sab chahiye
Another magic will happen soon from the govt to gain vote for election.. Just wait and watch.. Govt is just waiting for a right time to fool people by doing unexpected things in the mist of time.
Scary..the population 😬😬😬😬
The Chinese dictator must pay compensation.
But our government's and our ministers' priority is seat grabbing and horse trading in Rajasthan. We are getting what we deserve. We voted for this and now we must live with it or die because of it.
I feel so sorry about that.
205 comments
Bobby H.2 hours
Proof of how pathetic the world is half those people aren't even sick. They are just cowards
Umesh P.2 hours
Congreessy agent channel . Kutte pimp
Rajalakshmi N.2 hours
Night mare
Karthik P.4 hours
If any government since independence should have focused on medical and health infrastructure istead of useless social welfare schemes the situation would have been different in many parts of the country
Rahul P.7 hours
..it's patna
Nazia Z.12 hours
We are in 21st century and still there is no sufficient hospital ..people die more not due to corona but because being unattended ....
Sachiñ D.14 hours
Aur bolo jai modi bhai log ... Ye sab tum longo se hi hua he... Voting government which is only good in speech and not in reality ...
Parikshit P.15 hours
Savdhaan rahein Surakshit rahein
Mohamed J.15 hours
We are lost, For us
Jacqueline F.15 hours
😥😥😥😥😥
Imran K.15 hours
A Complete failure of system. Situation is horrible 😱
Sonam M.16 hours
And modiji’s government is sleeping ?? Does he not know about India’s population ?? This is a risk for all .Modi is only highlighting the scenario which is not even real .This is the ground reality .This is a threat to all .
Pritam D.16 hours
This happens when you live in ideal socialist country where to open a hospital you're required license and 40 plus permission. Even if the government is not spending and private person want to open medical college or hospital he have to face complete nightmare. And at each permission you're required packets. Then tell me why not the private people will loot you.
Akshay S.16 hours
Lives are so cheap in our nation.
Muzu M.16 hours
Mere bhai log abhi bhi samjo mandir aur masjid bananese kuch nahi hoga, hame hospitals, education, jobs, technology, health, food, ye sab chahiye
Imti I.17 hours
Another magic will happen soon from the govt to gain vote for election.. Just wait and watch.. Govt is just waiting for a right time to fool people by doing unexpected things in the mist of time.
Janet T.19 hours
Scary..the population 😬😬😬😬
배진호21 hours
The Chinese dictator must pay compensation.
Rahul K.21 hours
But our government's and our ministers' priority is seat grabbing and horse trading in Rajasthan. We are getting what we deserve. We voted for this and now we must live with it or die because of it.
Yi Y.21 hours
I feel so sorry about that.