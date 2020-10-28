back
Indian Jeweller’s Ring Bags Guinness Record
With over 7,000 diamonds on a single ring, Hyderabad jeweller Kotti Srikanth set a new Guinness World Record. It's up for auction soon. What's your bid?
28/10/2020 3:27 PM
- 134.2K
- 3.3K
- 70
- 2:20
Nitish Kumar Announced His Retirement... Or Did He?
- 3:44
Assam’s Massive Fire Still Can’t Be Tamed
- 5:25
Arnab Goswami, A Polite Recruit To A Noisy Newscaster
- 3:53
Priyanca Radhakrishnan’s First Parliament Speech
- 3:40
The Dancing Superstars Call For Help
- 3:22
When BJP Leaders Welcomed Being Likened To Animals
35 comments
Michelle M.3 days
Beautiful ring
Sangeeta G.4 days
So beautiful
Narmada R.4 days
inform to ambani family ''''''mad u cant wear it in ur life even --- have to keep in locker whole life ,,,, waste of time
Alka M.5 days
It's beautiful
Avanti G.5 days
How beautiful 😍
Sangeetha K.5 days
Super
Savit K.5 days
Wow👌
Punam V.6 days
Pp
Akriti T.6 days
Wowww
Bhoomi M.6 days
Congratulations
Asha T.6 days
Beautiful craftsmanship !!
Urouj U.6 days
No diamond ring can guarantee a nice husband!!
Piya S.6 days
Wow
Sherry B.6 days
Neetu Ahluwalia
Neha S.6 days
😍
Deepa T.6 days
di ye gift kro
Gauri J.7 days
Wow, very nice
Lishi Y.7 days
my birthday gift 🤣
Savi K.7 days
This ring!
Shadma F.7 days
Buy me this for my Birthday 😂