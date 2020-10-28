back

Indian Jeweller’s Ring Bags Guinness Record

With over 7,000 diamonds on a single ring, Hyderabad jeweller Kotti Srikanth set a new Guinness World Record. It's up for auction soon. What's your bid?

28/10/2020 3:27 PM
  • 134.2K
  • 70

35 comments

  • Michelle M.
    3 days

    Beautiful ring

  • Sangeeta G.
    4 days

    So beautiful

  • Narmada R.
    4 days

    inform to ambani family ''''''mad u cant wear it in ur life even --- have to keep in locker whole life ,,,, waste of time

  • Alka M.
    5 days

    It's beautiful

  • Avanti G.
    5 days

    How beautiful 😍

  • Sangeetha K.
    5 days

    Super

  • Savit K.
    5 days

    Wow👌

  • Punam V.
    6 days

    Pp

  • Akriti T.
    6 days

    Wowww

  • Bhoomi M.
    6 days

    Congratulations

  • Asha T.
    6 days

    Beautiful craftsmanship !!

  • Urouj U.
    6 days

    No diamond ring can guarantee a nice husband!!

  • Piya S.
    6 days

    Wow

  • Sherry B.
    6 days

    Neetu Ahluwalia

  • Neha S.
    6 days

    😍

  • Deepa T.
    6 days

    di ye gift kro

  • Gauri J.
    7 days

    Wow, very nice

  • Lishi Y.
    7 days

    my birthday gift 🤣

  • Savi K.
    7 days

    This ring!

  • Shadma F.
    7 days

    Buy me this for my Birthday 😂

