back
Indian Stuck In Saudi Arabia Asks Government For Help
"Please help me." This Indian man shared his painful story with News18, highlighting an all too familiar tale of migrant labour exploitation in Saudi Arabia.
06/04/2018 10:26 AM
- 517.5k
- 5.3k
- 361
257 comments
Aditya P.07/03/2018 08:37
what do you expect if you want to do a job in a islamic country :p
Shaikh M.07/03/2018 06:18
Garbage It's a trap
Ganesh J.07/02/2018 13:01
Where is the Ami jaan ami jan
Govind R.07/02/2018 12:30
see this
Georgina D.07/02/2018 10:23
Plz contact the Indian embassy
Shasvat R.07/02/2018 08:38
gg
Abubakr A.07/01/2018 14:42
Ugg
Abubakr A.07/01/2018 14:40
Mother fuckers are sell u for two lakh fuck him when u come back
Ashish R.07/01/2018 09:09
cruel Arabs
Irfan B.07/01/2018 07:35
Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia is the most weakest of the all and this torture continues with the support if Indian embassy. Even if someone files a complaint they take no action
Vijay F.07/01/2018 03:39
That is the fact of muslim country
Ranjeeth K.06/30/2018 20:54
why ?
Naziya H.06/30/2018 18:30
Aaj agr bharat me berojgari nhi hoti to in logo ko apna parivar chodkr videsho me jana nhi pdhta .....
Shiwam B.06/30/2018 18:18
??
Sunny T.06/30/2018 18:16
Don't worry brother. Hindus are treated like slaves in islamic countries. It is a islamic law. If govt dont help you ,convert into muslim to save your life. Then come back to india.
Sheikh S.06/30/2018 15:40
Qaisar bhai mat jao
Asif M.06/30/2018 12:38
Vikhar live in Dammam so help him
Prashant K.06/30/2018 10:13
Sushma Swaraj pls help
Showkat H.06/30/2018 09:09
Saudi Najdi Donkeys can do this to common people.they r not kind to common people.
Rishiraj C.06/30/2018 07:30
Agar kuch galat bolu toh maaf karna mujhe🙏. Main mere personal experience ki ek situation bata ta hoon, Main ek jagah kaam karta tha, Jahan par sab kism ke log aate the, par Keralites and Muslims jyaada the. Mere Keral ke Dost yahan par acche se kaam Karne par bhi! Dubai ya Anya Desh jaana chahta the, Ussi tarah mere Muslim Dost Saudi, Oman jaise Desh jaana chahte the. Poochne par batate ki India Mein Kya rakha hai? Aap bahar ke Desh jaate ho apne aap se, koi aapko jaane ke liye majboor nhi karta. Humare Desh Mein rehena insecurity hai! par bahar Desh Mein apna pan Nazar aata hai.Bharat mein majdoori karna appatti hai. Par bahar jaakar karna swabhimaan mehsoos hota hai. Yeh saari baatein sab par nhi laagu hoti hai par jyaada tar log par hoti hai. Aise dikha jaaye toh bahut si baatein hai, jisse Pura book likh sakte hai. "Chaand, sooraj, taare sirf door se khoobsurat lagte hai par Jahan aap rehte ho uski ki Khoobsurati aur mahanta toh bahar jaakar hi samajh aai gi."