Indian Temples Are Going Green

Flowers used in religious rituals pollute Indian cities and rivers once they're thrown away. These New Delhi temples are using them to nourish new plants instead.
48 comments
Praveen V.01/03/2019 06:41
अगर फूल भगवान के मंदिर में नहीं पहुंचे तो बेचारे माली कहां जाएंगे फूलों की पैदावारी खत्म हो जाएगी तुम्हें पता है इनके पीछे कितने परिवार पलते हैं
Asatish S.01/01/2019 03:18
Good maisej
Daman G.12/28/2018 16:25
Great initiative
Manjula S.12/28/2018 05:31
Nice
Dhruv R.12/26/2018 17:53
Ab desh ka Hindu bhagwan ko phool bhi naa chadhaye - Sambit Patra
Jenifar Y.12/26/2018 03:20
Good
Mono K.12/20/2018 03:49
Hi
Ghanshyam T.12/17/2018 01:30
He maa
Vicky T.12/15/2018 19:57
plz check
Aarti K.12/15/2018 17:54
Very good
Raj N.12/14/2018 15:44
First....go and clean up the "holy" River Ganges....dogs are feeding on human flesh.
Kent S.12/09/2018 16:00
Very interesting!!😎
Áyan R.12/07/2018 10:11
Yeah decomposable flowers causes pollution and makers of such videos releasing carbon dioxide causes purification. .
Madhu M.12/07/2018 09:43
Interested
Cedric M.12/07/2018 08:03
can be used for natural organic dyeing clothes too.
Lokesh A.12/07/2018 05:26
y always target the temples Not all are so dirty In May places, the flowers are thrown near the trees, where later they become manure, also many give it to the cattle to eat. So don't show that only temples do it. Please don't be a hypocrite
Prakhar B.12/06/2018 21:53
We manufacture such machines too. Do contact me if we can be of any help here.
Gururaj S.12/06/2018 20:26
Waiting for more hindu- bashing with paid up insider supports
Gururaj S.12/06/2018 20:21
Hope at least offering of flowers in Hindu INDIAN temples stays alive. Else like holi, Ganesha idols, crackers during Divali this would have also got stayed by the myopic vote catching machintions Of the blind followers of populist schemers
Kashif M.12/06/2018 20:00
Lol educated Indians