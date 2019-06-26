back

Indian Women’s Hockey Players Do The Victory Dance

These real ‘Chak De’ champions crackled with uncontrolled joy when they won an important hockey match. 🏑🎉

06/26/2019 11:16 AMupdated: 06/26/2019 11:42 AM
Sports

173 comments

  Ramesh P.
    07/31/2019 22:00

    Congratulations

  Rituraj S.
    07/29/2019 02:34

    Congratulations! We all are proud of your achievements. Keep celebrating like this...

  • Tripti M.
    07/27/2019 13:37

    Well done India !!!

  Biswaa D.
    07/27/2019 04:58

    Chak de india

  • Titu M.
    07/26/2019 15:11

    Jay Hind

  • Nepal G.
    07/26/2019 11:38

    Fatafati to all the india women tim

  • Sravani P.
    07/25/2019 03:53

    congratulations team

  • Ajit
    07/24/2019 07:36

    अछीलगतीहैदिदि

  • Omor T.
    07/23/2019 12:43

    Congratulations

  • Mangal S.
    07/21/2019 10:53

    Congratulations

  • Ramesh B.
    07/21/2019 08:49

    well done

  Indrajit I.
    07/20/2019 13:30

    Real chak de momentum

  Manish K.
    07/20/2019 10:59

    Many Congratulations...whole India proud of you...

  • Sahil K.
    07/20/2019 03:56

    Congratulations sister.s proud of you...chak de chakde India...

  • Amzad M.
    07/20/2019 02:46

    Congratulations

  • Sunny S.
    07/19/2019 16:47

    Gd, enjoy krni bhi chahiye, very congrats all d team

  • Anisha P.
    07/19/2019 16:24

    congratulation girls

  • Olymema E.
    07/17/2019 13:50

    Congratulations God bless you all

  • Pankaj B.
    07/17/2019 12:41

    Injoy

  • Deepak C.
    07/17/2019 09:06

    Well done