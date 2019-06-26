Indian Women’s Hockey Players Do The Victory Dance

These real ‘Chak De’ champions crackled with uncontrolled joy when they won an important hockey match. 🏑🎉
173 comments
Ramesh P.07/31/2019 22:00
Congratulations
Rituraj S.07/29/2019 02:34
Congratulations! We all are proud of your achievements. Keep celebrating like this...
Tripti M.07/27/2019 13:37
Well done India !!!
Biswaa D.07/27/2019 04:58
Chak de india
Titu M.07/26/2019 15:11
Jay Hind
Nepal G.07/26/2019 11:38
Fatafati to all the india women tim
Sravani P.07/25/2019 03:53
congratulations team
Ajit07/24/2019 07:36
अछीलगतीहैदिदि
Omor T.07/23/2019 12:43
Congratulations
Mangal S.07/21/2019 10:53
Congratulations
Ramesh B.07/21/2019 08:49
well done
Indrajit I.07/20/2019 13:30
Real chak de momentum
Manish K.07/20/2019 10:59
Many Congratulations...whole India proud of you...
Sahil K.07/20/2019 03:56
Congratulations sister.s proud of you...chak de chakde India...
Amzad M.07/20/2019 02:46
Congratulations
Sunny S.07/19/2019 16:47
Gd, enjoy krni bhi chahiye, very congrats all d team
Anisha P.07/19/2019 16:24
congratulation girls
Olymema E.07/17/2019 13:50
Congratulations God bless you all
Pankaj B.07/17/2019 12:41
Injoy
Deepak C.07/17/2019 09:06
Well done