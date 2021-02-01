back

Indore's Elderly Dumped On Highway

A video showing abandoned senior citizens on the roadside drew outrage from politicians across party lines.

01/02/2021 6:27 PM
Politics

131 comments

  • Suresh K.
    06/02/2021 17:15

    This is how they will make India vishwa guru

  • Neten F.
    06/02/2021 09:09

    fucking reckless human ever..so much hatred for the head of municipal, who is hightly educated but no humanity..bloody assholes..i hopr and pray one day that your own child n granchild do the same to you and throw on the street..fucking youngsters..

  • Ksang C.
    05/02/2021 17:31

    Omg

  • Anjali M.
    05/02/2021 17:12

    What has been done yet? Its all talks and no actions

  • Usman S.
    04/02/2021 14:31

    We both indo-Pak has trillion of dollars for Army but not a single penny for our Elders, Clean Water, Quality Education and sanitized hospitals. Hope there will be more peace and prosperity. Love from Lahore Pakistan

  • Farzan F.
    04/02/2021 10:18

    No offense but why always things like these keep happening in India so sad..,

  • Charu S.
    04/02/2021 09:45

    What this nonsense

  • Joseph P.
    04/02/2021 07:34

    This is the impact of BJP rule.

  • Avinash C.
    04/02/2021 05:11

    What Govt doing!?? Is this Acche din ayeaga 420 modi

  • Usha R.
    04/02/2021 03:09

    Many times they themselves don't want to live with their family. They walk out and stay on road. Seen such cases earlier.

  • Leena S.
    03/02/2021 16:22

    This is wrong way to show case city as clean city, treating poor homeless throwing on side of high way, as they are are scrap to dump them like that, they are human being, they should be sent to old aged homes instead of dumping the beside road to kill themself, heartless rulling is going on 😡

  • Cheryl H.
    03/02/2021 15:56

    In USA politicians were prepared to let seniors die of COVID, thought they should be prepared to « sacrifice » themselves for younger members of their family. A question of degree, but not intent

  • Kumkum P.
    03/02/2021 15:32

    These old people are so vulnerable why are they being treated in such a way? Please punish the administrators for this heinous crime...!!😡😡😡😡

  • Syeda H.
    03/02/2021 13:04

    Municple walaon ko bhi suspend karo

  • Matilda C.
    03/02/2021 11:40

    So sad

  • Bhat H.
    03/02/2021 11:18

    real india

  • Navita M.
    03/02/2021 09:58

    It's really shameful act

  • Mohamed J.
    03/02/2021 08:31

    That india is born

  • Amardeep S.
    03/02/2021 07:55

    Modi’s India keep it up no more words left

  • Mohit G.
    03/02/2021 06:49

    Need Law for Live with Dignity (जीने का अधिकार)

