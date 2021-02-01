Indore's Elderly Dumped On Highway

Here's How Farmers Are Here To Stay
131 comments
Suresh K.06/02/2021 17:15
This is how they will make India vishwa guru
Neten F.06/02/2021 09:09
fucking reckless human ever..so much hatred for the head of municipal, who is hightly educated but no humanity..bloody assholes..i hopr and pray one day that your own child n granchild do the same to you and throw on the street..fucking youngsters..
Ksang C.05/02/2021 17:31
Omg
Anjali M.05/02/2021 17:12
What has been done yet? Its all talks and no actions
Usman S.04/02/2021 14:31
We both indo-Pak has trillion of dollars for Army but not a single penny for our Elders, Clean Water, Quality Education and sanitized hospitals. Hope there will be more peace and prosperity. Love from Lahore Pakistan
Farzan F.04/02/2021 10:18
No offense but why always things like these keep happening in India so sad..,
Charu S.04/02/2021 09:45
What this nonsense
Joseph P.04/02/2021 07:34
This is the impact of BJP rule.
Avinash C.04/02/2021 05:11
What Govt doing!?? Is this Acche din ayeaga 420 modi
Usha R.04/02/2021 03:09
Many times they themselves don't want to live with their family. They walk out and stay on road. Seen such cases earlier.
Leena S.03/02/2021 16:22
This is wrong way to show case city as clean city, treating poor homeless throwing on side of high way, as they are are scrap to dump them like that, they are human being, they should be sent to old aged homes instead of dumping the beside road to kill themself, heartless rulling is going on 😡
Cheryl H.03/02/2021 15:56
In USA politicians were prepared to let seniors die of COVID, thought they should be prepared to « sacrifice » themselves for younger members of their family. A question of degree, but not intent
Kumkum P.03/02/2021 15:32
These old people are so vulnerable why are they being treated in such a way? Please punish the administrators for this heinous crime...!!😡😡😡😡
Syeda H.03/02/2021 13:04
Municple walaon ko bhi suspend karo
Matilda C.03/02/2021 11:40
So sad
Bhat H.03/02/2021 11:18
real india
Navita M.03/02/2021 09:58
It's really shameful act
Mohamed J.03/02/2021 08:31
That india is born
Amardeep S.03/02/2021 07:55
Modi’s India keep it up no more words left
Mohit G.03/02/2021 06:49
Need Law for Live with Dignity (जीने का अधिकार)