Inequality In India: It's Serious

While inequality has increased within most countries, over the past two decades, global inequalities between countries have declined. The gap between the average incomes of the richest 10% of countries and the average incomes of the poorest 50% of countries dropped from around 50x to a little less than 40x.
More about the finding from this report:
https://m.economictimes.com/news/economy/indicators/india-among-the-most-unequal-countries-with-an-affluent-elite-report/articleshow/88154715.cms
2 comments
Jaswant S.4 days
Brut India6 days
