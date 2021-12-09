back

Inequality In India: It's Serious

The India highlights from the World Inequality Report 2021...

10/11/2021 5:57 PMupdated: 09/12/2021 2:57 PM
  • 17.3K
  • 4

And even more

  1. 4:33

    How lapis lazuli is funding the Taliban

  2. 1:43

    Inequality In India: It's Serious

  3. 3:37

    Abhijit Banerjee On What Is Success

  4. 2:40

    Pakistan's Rising Debt, Falling Economy

  5. 3:00

    Watch BJP Netas Justify Petrol Price Hike

  6. 2:49

    Hardeep Puri Slams Central Vista Critics

2 comments

  • Jaswant S.
    4 days

    Howedy Home chankya both became grocery and gun merchants. For gun purchase and for gun selling as D.minister himself admitted. This factory of guns is not for jobs but aim is to supply to countries of vested intrest and creat terror. We started with 303 and now give 203Ak riffles for mass murder guns are never for peace. Bale bale Tamancha techno. To putin techg. World mein sub theek hai.aanda rs6.where is 5 trillion dollar ecnomy and 2 crore jobs. Vada mandar put in back yard.big cricket stadium is gaddar stadium. Bob. I will go to moscow bolo jai hind. This time iwill not walk during jun gun maan. Cha chowekidar chor is from gujarat. Bale bale kissan. 1000 salutes.

  • Brut India
    6 days

    While inequality has increased within most countries, over the past two decades, global inequalities between countries have declined. The gap between the average incomes of the richest 10% of countries and the average incomes of the poorest 50% of countries dropped from around 50x to a little less than 40x. More about the finding from this report: https://m.economictimes.com/news/economy/indicators/india-among-the-most-unequal-countries-with-an-affluent-elite-report/articleshow/88154715.cms

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.