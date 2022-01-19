back
Inside India's Inequality Crisis
While the majority of Indians saw their incomes decline amid the pandemic, the rich grew richer. Here are some staggering details from Oxfam's inequality report...
19/01/2022 4:16 PM
- 277K
- 4.4K
- 282
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
216 comments
Er M.4 days
How cheap media you are... Why govt of India not banning you yet????
Nikhil A.4 days
Fking capatalist system Indian democracy constitution socialist hai iske bund bund me but gov jabardasti privatize aur capatalist india ko bhi banana chah rehi hai 😒
Diptasurya B.4 days
Ye Achhe din ka kamal hay
Sanjay K.4 days
ये दुनिया नहीं जागीर किसीकी
Maulik S.4 days
There we go!! The communists are back to hounding the hardworking and successful because they can't stomach their own inadequacy and incompetence!
Sahhasra S.5 days
Just failures of the political parties leaders government of BJP NDA Modi Shah rajnath Singh etc resulted in business tycoons became richer than docoits looters thiefs political parties leaders government of BJP NDA Modi Shah rajnath Singh etc
Mayank R.5 days
Haa to Isme in Dono ki kya Galti
Harshit K.5 days
Tuesday Gyaan
Saif K.5 days
20 cr every hour Then how 800 crore everyday 🤔
Krish G.5 days
The unrepearable gap between have got and have not in present Indian society is very much worrisom,it could fuel a horrible classwar in massive Hindustan.
Parveen K.5 days
Aby jahilo apna ghar apna paisa de do fir roo kiyo rahe ho chor Rahul Gandhi apna paisa de soniya gandhi apna paisa de Per ye too chor congress ke hai gaddar aatankwadi congressi chor
Vijay K.5 days
You are just showing their networth & what all they can do with that, what about the debts they are having. If they start doing the services mentioned by you guys whether BRUT is going to pay their debt?
Hasnain I.5 days
The hinduvta pundits getting money from ambani and adani and manipulating the mind of innocent indians for religious extremism. Indians should rise now!!
Sai T.6 days
Even if we grab wealth from the rich and distribute it to the poor, it will come back again to the rich. Harsh! But, truth.
Muzamil H.6 days
True story behind the scene
Rajendra U.6 days
Feku ne barbad kar, hatao Feku ko
Pradip S.6 days
Same is also in China USA
Mobarak F.6 days
Be positive they are creating Job opportunities as well. What r u motivating for?
Kuber M.6 days
Those who have guts to take risks, those who have intelligence in business, those who spent sleepless night to establish sustainable business in corruption ridden nation, rigid laws of constitution, immature govts... Those are deserve to be rich as much as they want. They also lived in same country, where we - middle class people live in, the poor people live in..... But We people blame our business men, & try to praise American rich people & also want them to invest here... My foot .... Don't try to stage Indian rich people as a reason for poverty of "constitutionally privileged" people. DON'T SPREAD BAKWAS... You are writing this type derogatory remarks, because of freedom you got from democracy... Stop advocacy of socialism... If socialism arrives in India, you also be the one who shut shop...
Banibrata P.6 days
No one talks of population....