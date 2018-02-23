Inspiring Indian: Shiva Keshavan's Journey

This is what Shiva Keshavan overcame to become Asia's fastest man on ice.
Ikram S.02/25/2018 15:31
..
Lionel M.02/24/2018 23:13
such shame for the Indian Govt
Aditi R.02/24/2018 18:27
EHEM :P
Yogish G.02/24/2018 15:25
Now wait for Akshay Kumar sir to make a movie on this Legend
Srimathi R.02/24/2018 14:46
our conversation yesterday!
Karthick P.02/24/2018 08:10
Glad he stayed back in India and decided to be a mentor. India needs superheroes like shiva. A short video of why he didn't take Italian citizenship would be an eye opener for all those commented that he should have accepted other foreign country's citizenship.
Kanika S.02/24/2018 03:53
I was talking about him yesterday.
Madan R.02/24/2018 01:15
True hero and great sportsman whose heart made of gold ...shame on indian govt who didn.t finance him... It would have been better if he has represented italy Atleast they would have given him the respect that he deserved
Rohan K.02/23/2018 22:18
Italian Citizenship was a far better option
Pratik S.02/23/2018 21:06
The true WINTER SOLDIER
Ashish H.02/23/2018 20:28
Olympian still noone talks about him or knows him. Such a shame.
Abhinav S.02/23/2018 19:35
India don't deserve you!
Chandi L.02/23/2018 19:31
Been watching this guy since the 90s when he was still young lad. There was no cable or Dishtv by that time. Starting from his ealier days of sport he had expressed the hardship he faces to pursue his dream sport and no billionaire or billion people of the country ever help him. His name will surface only when there is a Olympic time and he represents the country and all the media want a piece of his story to sale. With this final Olympic his name just surface again the way but sadly this will be the last time. Whether the government or public, I believe you guys have no right to complain when the country can't bag a medals in Olympic or big events. We treat sports and our sportsman with utterly disrespectful way. Sad but true.
Aditya K.02/23/2018 18:31
Great great respect........Salute to you sir!!
Santosh G.02/23/2018 18:28
Salute
Hardik G.02/23/2018 18:27
Keep it up brother
Saya B.02/23/2018 17:59
Our government don’t mind losing money 💴 to people like Malya and Nirav and Lalit. Such a shame
Zaid M.02/23/2018 17:58
i think he should have accepted Italy 's offer Itni pareshani to nhi jhelni padti shame that this is the first time we came to know about him
Malkeet S.02/23/2018 17:52
Respect👍🏻
Akhil J.02/23/2018 17:25
Respect👍