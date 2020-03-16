back

Inspiring Journey Of A TikTok Star

Meet Geet, the spoken-English teacher on TikTok. 📚

03/14/2020 6:57 AMupdated: 03/16/2020 10:23 AM
  • 121.1k
  • 25

20 comments

  • Brut India
    18 hours

    This amputee is also a TikTok star:

  • Aastha A.
    a day

    our perception for tik tok might change now

  • Alisha R.
    2 days

    She is such a positive person 🙌🏻😊

  • Subodh P.
    2 days

    What's the user id for her spoken English videos

  • Quraishi K.
    2 days

    It is a good use of this platform👌👌

  • Chandra B.
    2 days

    Really Salute mam 👍👍

  • Ibrahim J.
    2 days

    شکریہ

  • Iqbal A.
    2 days

    Strong

  • Azeez L.
    3 days

    Congrats!

  • Sudershan J.
    3 days

    "A BIG SALUTE " 👍 She is a GEM and motivation for every one. I know her she is from home town. Geet Jain

  • Harsha V.
    3 days

    Bravo 👏

  • Aravind A.
    3 days

    https://www.facebook.com/groups/1919452268344986/ Please join the group

  • Rehan F.
    3 days

    Plz share her fb page

  • Brijesh P.
    3 days

    Plzz diee u handicapped

  • Rogeina R.
    3 days

    She is very talented women ..who motivate young members on tiktok...

  • शि व.
    3 days

    If there is will there is a way 🙂

  • Luba V.
    3 days

    Her videos are very educational keep it up

  • Bansdeep D.
    3 days

    Ravir singh ki bachpan ki pic kyun dikha rae ho....😁😁😁

  • Chetan K.
    3 days

    I follow her on tiktok.

  • Manoj N.
    3 days

    It is up to users how they use social media platforms - some use it to spread rumours and hatred while others for knowledge and motivation.