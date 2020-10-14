back
Insta’s “Mother With Sign” Keeping India Happy
Delhi’s Poonam Sapra is presenting mom wisdom in a whole new light on Instagram. Helping her navigate the choppy waters of the internet is her son, Pranav. They told Brut why they love sharing positivity online.
14/10/2020 1:48 PMupdated: 14/10/2020 1:49 PM
9 comments
Shruti L.4 hours
Progressive wisdom ❤️ kudos
Bennett J.6 hours
Wish the life in actuality and in terms of practicality was as sweet and awing as the virtual society, But it is not
Benoy J.14 hours
💕💕💕💕
Raviraj K.a day
Boomer
Rekha V.a day
Nice mam
Varun G.a day
Good one aunty ji you looks exactly my mother. Hats off to you that you got a chance to come here and famous ofcourse. You initiative is commendable like my mother as she do in day to day life. Thanks do take care of yourself and cheers for a happy life.
Stalin P.a day
Wonderful... My mother always encouraged me to stay positive in life. Yes positivity is hope filled with destined dreams
Monét M.a day
So incredibly sweet 🥰
Akshata I.a day
❤️❤️❤️❤️