Invoking The Gods: UP Elections
Lord Krishna, Lord Ram, Goddess Durga... they've all had a busy schedule ahead of the upcoming UP elections.
06/01/2022 8:43 AMupdated: 07/01/2022 8:48 AM
56 comments
Abhijeet S.a day
From minority to majority. Unbelievable shift in these opportunistic leeches. Not Yogiji , he's always maintained a clear stance on cultural belief and doesn't shy away
Makarand K.a day
bheek kyon mangte ho. dhang se kaam karo.
Parvati S.a day
Durga will win! That is what 80% Hindus have been approving since ages 😅😅😅
Karthik P.a day
Thanks to BJP
Kp S.a day
😒😒😒 हिंदू तुष्टिकरण की राजनीति हो रही है पहले मुस्लिम तुष्टिकरण की होती थी लेकिन चाहे जैसी भी है धर्म की राजनीति सही नहीं है
Abdul K.2 days
Are these political rallies or some Bhajan program?? Why these politicians can't beg for votes without bringing religion into it?
Vasu A.2 days
Upyogi is best among others Vote upyogi
Shivansh T.3 days
The days Hindus unite all Congressis will wear janeyu over their coat:- vd savarkar
Deepika B.3 days
Sudden change and asking god to work full time for them…just bcos they are playing politics with zero aim for social welfare. May god save them or they save thenselves😂
Bimal K.3 days
The Samajwadi leader seems to mocking god by saying cheaply that God comes every night in his dream. He should have been a bit sensitive towards all religions.
Bajrang K.3 days
All begging vote in name of God..
Devdeep S.4 days
Jai Bjp
Devdeep S.4 days
Jai Yogiji
Devdeep S.4 days
Jai modi
Devdeep S.4 days
Only Yogi ji is true hindu 🕉 amongst the three.
Kailash C.4 days
Jay Jay Shri
Tanya V.4 days
We will see the power of individual Gods now😂😂
Amalraj4 days
Majority religion always wins..it doesn't matter poverty,it doesn't matter educational poverty,it doesn't matter medical poverty..it only happens in india
Zia U.4 days
He looks like jp yadave......
Mohd A.4 days
Akhilesh op 😂