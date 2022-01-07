back

Invoking The Gods: UP Elections

Lord Krishna, Lord Ram, Goddess Durga... they've all had a busy schedule ahead of the upcoming UP elections.

06/01/2022 8:43 AMupdated: 07/01/2022 8:48 AM
  • 26.7K
  • 60

And even more

  1. 2:13

    It's Hijab Vs. Saffron Scarves In This Karnataka District

  2. 1:50

    CM Or PM: Who Inaugurated Kolkata's Health Facility First?

  3. 2:33

    Akhilesh Yadav Is Sure Of The BJP’s Defeat

  4. 4:31

    Sidhu On PM Security Breach Row

  5. 1:35

    Nusrat Jahan’s Sindoor: The Face Of Inclusive India?

  6. 1:35

    Sabarimala woman activist assaulted

56 comments

  • Abhijeet S.
    a day

    From minority to majority. Unbelievable shift in these opportunistic leeches. Not Yogiji , he's always maintained a clear stance on cultural belief and doesn't shy away

  • Makarand K.
    a day

    bheek kyon mangte ho. dhang se kaam karo.

  • Parvati S.
    a day

    Durga will win! That is what 80% Hindus have been approving since ages 😅😅😅

  • Karthik P.
    a day

    Thanks to BJP

  • Kp S.
    a day

    😒😒😒 हिंदू तुष्टिकरण की राजनीति हो रही है पहले मुस्लिम तुष्टिकरण की होती थी लेकिन चाहे जैसी भी है धर्म की राजनीति सही नहीं है

  • Abdul K.
    2 days

    Are these political rallies or some Bhajan program?? Why these politicians can't beg for votes without bringing religion into it?

  • Vasu A.
    2 days

    Upyogi is best among others Vote upyogi

  • Shivansh T.
    3 days

    The days Hindus unite all Congressis will wear janeyu over their coat:- vd savarkar

  • Deepika B.
    3 days

    Sudden change and asking god to work full time for them…just bcos they are playing politics with zero aim for social welfare. May god save them or they save thenselves😂

  • Bimal K.
    3 days

    The Samajwadi leader seems to mocking god by saying cheaply that God comes every night in his dream. He should have been a bit sensitive towards all religions.

  • Bajrang K.
    3 days

    All begging vote in name of God..

  • Devdeep S.
    4 days

    Jai Bjp

  • Devdeep S.
    4 days

    Jai Yogiji

  • Devdeep S.
    4 days

    Jai modi

  • Devdeep S.
    4 days

    Only Yogi ji is true hindu 🕉 amongst the three.

  • Kailash C.
    4 days

    Jay Jay Shri

  • Tanya V.
    4 days

    We will see the power of individual Gods now😂😂

  • Amalraj
    4 days

    Majority religion always wins..it doesn't matter poverty,it doesn't matter educational poverty,it doesn't matter medical poverty..it only happens in india

  • Zia U.
    4 days

    He looks like jp yadave......

  • Mohd A.
    4 days

    Akhilesh op 😂

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.