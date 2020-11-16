back
Ira Khan: Depression Advice Doesn’t Always Help
“Different people feel depression differently!” Ira Khan talks about the advice she received after opening up about depression.
16/11/2020 5:27 PM
- 113.8K
- 467
- 81
- 4:59
78 comments
Gagan B.4 days
You are such a brave girl! I have seen very strong people fighting depression and wouldn't want to talk about it. When you are fighting depression, all you want is someone who can listen to you without judging you or assuming you are not doing things which you should be doing. What I have heard from people who receoved from blues is they started counting on their blessings. Show gratitude. Count on three things before you go to bed for what you are thankful for. There are people out who care for you. I have young daughters at home and can definately relate to you. Dont set high expectations from you as you are daughter of a celebrity. The great support you get from public and your family will help you to boast your inner peace. Blessings!!
Sonika M.6 days
She has nothing to do with Desprision things, , but i wonders is she going to debuts movie thrght Desprision??? Little girl you need to talk with ur father about this nd don't give ur fuddu advice about Desprision 🤷♀️
Minhaj K.20/11/2020 09:08
Apne aap ko busy rakho no depression
Afshan H.19/11/2020 23:10
How are you Ira? Always keep the positive if you have a positive following or reply Any negative shred it People will say sorts and kinds God keep you always .x I hope you find solace in love, in oneself and family again Bad stuff shatters the self, love and trust .x Sending you love and good vibes only 💛❤💕💖💗💞
Saya A.19/11/2020 01:55
Giyaan chodo bass... ...
Deva S.18/11/2020 17:59
What is depression? It a state you are expecting much more than your labour had done ? Then who should be blamed? Only your laziness wanted to gain more without exact input,shame on you 😆😆😆😆😆
Karun G.18/11/2020 05:47
This is a post by Brut, we all know what kind of posts this channel dors. So not intrested.
Meera M.18/11/2020 00:20
You are very strong and brave girl. Depression affects people at different stages in their life. Some can have it young and others as they older. When our energy is down, by being over active or under active, I don’t mean physically but mentally. If there is constant thoughts in the brain, if our brain goes at 150 miles an hour it brings down our Prana or our energy. When we eat unhealthy also we feel tired and fully alert and light. There other factors also, like our sleep, online activity etc. Our brain stops producing the feel good hormone. That can also cause depression, which is not fully in your control. But what you can try is get into sleeping on time, keeping good routine in eating and self displace, some amount of walking or yoga. If I may suggest I would say try doing the Art of Living courses. I think you may be too young to do advance course but what that allows you to do it is watch your own pattern in your mind. It simply brings heighten awareness. Try it, if you don’t think it helps do it. I have also seen a Netflix movie on a girl who over fame her anxiety by joining Yoga. It’s called “I am Maris”. Check that out. She is young girl like you. Again you are a brave girl. And hats off to you for opening up. There are so many people going through depression and are ashamed to talk about it. Don’t let people who cannot understand you stop you from what you are doing. What you are doing is too important. You are simply like your dad. Good and original and thought provoking. You go gal.
Archana S.18/11/2020 00:11
I am not the right to tell you but what I experienced in my life , I also passed through out different age stage in my life. I just suggest you to just slow down in your life, do not rush to do different things in your mind. This and that, do this, Let’s try something new or different etc. Right now give time to your self, do what ever you like todo. Just listen to your inner voice. Your brain will tell you. Stop getting too much advice from peoples. Go to temples or different city where you never go, travel, look different countries find out how much blessed you are. Homeless People have so much needs. Angage and help with those children and peoples. This is the stage comes in every body’s life , this called change. In human’s life when change comes in your life this kind of stage and feeling comes in your mind. Give time to your feelings let it comes the way it coming. But one thing believe in your self and stay strong. I am so proud of you that you came out and talk to others. I am very transperant too. I don’t keep inside. I had a very hard life and I went through this feeling stage but I promised my self that I am in this world and God send me here to have with some purpose . I did not give up. Life is full of challenges and it’s stays with us until our last breath. So no worries, I am still accepting challenges in my life . Life is beautiful. And I am very proud of myself that today I am still alive. You are look like my daughter.
Rida A.17/11/2020 20:33
Promotion chal raha hai accha😌
Ranadeep M.17/11/2020 19:42
Millions lost their jobs this year.... they are financially depressed.... on the other hand she is depressed even after being a millionaire herself...
Adarsh S.17/11/2020 18:12
Why this country is so fuking obsessed with bollywood? I mean who the hell is she? Why is she even important or relevant?
Josh B.17/11/2020 18:04
Modern day depression is caused by electronics and social media. Kids need to play Carrom Board and Ludo instead of waking around with headphones all day.
Shailesh P.17/11/2020 16:49
Either she is making her debut or she’s directing some movie. Sick.
Aamir K.17/11/2020 15:30
Can you ira coll me
Nana A.17/11/2020 14:36
Farhan A.17/11/2020 14:08
Fingers like dad
Sid S.17/11/2020 12:11
Yeh baccha kaun hai
Pranjal17/11/2020 11:57
Didi launch hone waale hae lagta hae.
Anand P.17/11/2020 11:42
With more Education comes more Idiotic Diseases. Depression was there 100 years ago, people died of it because nobody knew nothing.... Now it's time Where some Use these diseases merely for Public Attention and Social media Following.... Where this internet generation Going??