Irrfan Khan: A Flashback Interview

Evra C.3 days
Coucou salut comment aller vous et ta journée je te souhaite une belle journée à toi
Mhd F.3 days
Indian cinema loose a great actor com Humanitarian
James M.4 days
Such a gentleman he was! I wish I had known much more about him. A genuine guy with no fakeness at all. Salute to you Sir!
Sparsh M.4 days
It seems to be a personal loss to not to see him ever again ! And huge loss to the country
Anindya D.4 days
There are many others but only a few who lived a successful life, he was one of them. We lost a great talent and a very good human being.
Kamal P.5 days
If i ever won an Oscar, i would dedicate to this man
Arlene M.6 days
RIP
WA B.6 days
Condolences from your fan in Trinidad and Tobago
Sonia L.7 days
Love u Irfaan sir all u will always live in us
Hamza A.05/01/2020 16:01
Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi rajioon
Kunal S.05/01/2020 15:54
I can't believe you are dead. Iwe would be so proud if you would have got the golden man in your hand💔
Rajesh D.05/01/2020 12:34
Oh boi, I'm just so depressed after his demise.🙏
Bishal G.05/01/2020 11:07
He always talks beyond all religion, race and nation, thats what I really like about him. All interviews he had given was really fabulous.
Ismail K.05/01/2020 10:27
Irfan khan is itself is a acting instution.miss you brother.
Jasmeet W.05/01/2020 00:09
Irrfan Khan reciting poetry https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2683192825141192&id=183299551797211
Fehmida M.04/30/2020 23:33
RIP 😪
Puja K.04/30/2020 23:28
https://youtu.be/bNC8hUQTmv0
Pankaj P.04/30/2020 19:10
I believe in that Cinema has Magic Language Barrier is just excuse.
Kesab P.04/30/2020 17:39
AJ covid 19 vrius nhi hota or lockdown nhi hota to AJ crore crore admi hota on best actor bollywood actor dead of Irfan Khan 😭😭😭😭
Antoinette S.04/30/2020 17:34
Prayers