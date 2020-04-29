back

Irrfan Khan: A Flashback Interview

Here is the irreplaceable Irrfan Khan talking about the heart and the magic of cinema. This is from 2009, just hours after Slumdog Millionaire won a whopping eight Oscars.🏆

04/29/2020 11:20 AM
322 comments

  • Evra C.
    3 days

    Coucou salut comment aller vous et ta journée je te souhaite une belle journée à toi

  • Mhd F.
    3 days

    Indian cinema loose a great actor com Humanitarian

  • James M.
    4 days

    Such a gentleman he was! I wish I had known much more about him. A genuine guy with no fakeness at all. Salute to you Sir!

  • Sparsh M.
    4 days

    It seems to be a personal loss to not to see him ever again ! And huge loss to the country

  • Anindya D.
    4 days

    There are many others but only a few who lived a successful life, he was one of them. We lost a great talent and a very good human being.

  • Kamal P.
    5 days

    If i ever won an Oscar, i would dedicate to this man

  • Arlene M.
    6 days

    RIP

  • WA B.
    6 days

    Condolences from your fan in Trinidad and Tobago

  • Sonia L.
    7 days

    Love u Irfaan sir all u will always live in us

  • Hamza A.
    05/01/2020 16:01

    Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi rajioon

  • Kunal S.
    05/01/2020 15:54

    I can't believe you are dead. Iwe would be so proud if you would have got the golden man in your hand💔

  • Rajesh D.
    05/01/2020 12:34

    Oh boi, I'm just so depressed after his demise.🙏

  • Bishal G.
    05/01/2020 11:07

    He always talks beyond all religion, race and nation, thats what I really like about him. All interviews he had given was really fabulous.

  • Ismail K.
    05/01/2020 10:27

    Irfan khan is itself is a acting instution.miss you brother.

  • Jasmeet W.
    05/01/2020 00:09

    Irrfan Khan reciting poetry https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2683192825141192&id=183299551797211

  • Fehmida M.
    04/30/2020 23:33

    RIP 😪

  • Puja K.
    04/30/2020 23:28

    https://youtu.be/bNC8hUQTmv0

  • Pankaj P.
    04/30/2020 19:10

    I believe in that Cinema has Magic Language Barrier is just excuse.

  • Kesab P.
    04/30/2020 17:39

    AJ covid 19 vrius nhi hota or lockdown nhi hota to AJ crore crore admi hota on best actor bollywood actor dead of Irfan Khan 😭😭😭😭

  • Antoinette S.
    04/30/2020 17:34

    Prayers