Is Male Menopause Real?

13 comments
Archeese B.2 days
Naaa its just called getting old.....
Siddiqa N.3 days
😳
Grishma T.5 days
Somewhat similar process to menopause?! Don’t think I’ve read something so baseless in a long time. Men might be experiencing hormonal changes but it can no way be compared to what women go through during menopause. If men would have to go through even half of it, I guess they would go extinct.
The A.6 days
Menopause in women takes years also!
Prafful K.6 days
Trt
Brut India6 days
Yes, the equivalent of PMS for men does exist. It's called IMS – irritable male syndrome. Here's more about it: https://www.newindianexpress.com/cities/hyderabad/2021/aug/11/men-undergopms-too-2342998.html
Rajesh S.6 days
Hi
Sangam A.6 days
First time i heard male menopause .
Noby V.6 days
Better for Amit Shah 🥰
Gautamdas R.6 days
TOO MUCH BACKGROUND MUSIC... TOO INTURRUPED. .TIME TAKING, TEDIOUS.... CUT THEM SHORT N TO THE POUNT...
Amitraj S.6 days
Then, do men also have hormonal changes after every 30-31 days just like women? 🙄🤔
Sankalp S.6 days
This is like an unacceptable open secret 🤫😂
Kazi S.6 days
beta ko yeh toh nhi hogaya