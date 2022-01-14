back
Is Tesla Coming To India Anytime Soon?
Elon Musk tweeted about the "challenges" in bringing Tesla to India. But in the past few years, these auto companies exited India. 😮
14/01/2022 5:00 PM
79 comments
صفی ا.4 days
Aj -.7 days
Brut, the print, the wire, bbc, al jazeera...all run anti India narrative by showing man made negative sensationalism!!!
Kali M.7 days
Then ask your government to order Tata to build cars for export. So it would allow some people to get, employment.🤷♀️
Brajesh M.21/01/2022 18:36
100% duty or make in india this is the only option ok. Well done ji
Pvr R.21/01/2022 03:53
Musk is dangerous wants to kill local people by not providing any employment and wants to sell cars and make money for himself By not paying any taxes to govt of India
Masoom K.20/01/2022 02:24
The Western population hardly understands India and its aspirations. No Wonder 'most' of their cars are a good reflection of their thought process and do not manage to sell On the contrary the Asian manufacturers understand us better and one can see that in their sales numbers
Mohamad A.18/01/2022 20:16
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jwKuIgZBAwM&ab_channel=ExtroWorld
KKetan M.18/01/2022 18:36
Over hyped
Josh B.18/01/2022 09:56
Tesla comes with a free cremation included with their electric cars.
Kiran K.18/01/2022 08:46
Anyone of Brut employees using Tesla car??
Subhasish C.17/01/2022 21:46
There s only few Tesla cars running on Indian roads ...
Chetan K.17/01/2022 12:59
Plz dont come
Govind B.17/01/2022 12:17
Wanna sell in India then assemble in India, It's not like people are dying here to buy a Tesla. should stick with Muslim, Modi, RSS stuff reasonable journalism is not for you.
Karthik S.17/01/2022 08:43
India having more Tesla brains so why just hiring Tesla to India make it our own. please support our innovator's to build our products.
Kya B.17/01/2022 08:03
I imported couple of toys (Action figures) and I ended up paying more than 90% tax. Just saying
Zubin A.17/01/2022 02:50
A small doubt... so if the government puts 200% import duty... and then another 100% tax in the form of Rto registration etc etc .. then charges endless tolls.. Then ever rising electricity bills and more than 1000% taxed petrol and diesel prices... WHO PAYS FOR ALL THIS ? Also one doubt why does an Indian citizen have to buy any car for 300% higher price... why those car companies happily don't make any efforts to do something. Why do local car companies make absolutely crap quality cars with 0 safety features and sell it for such a premium... ? Setting up a technology driven ultra safe car factory is not easy... this is not an indian car maker who just makes a box with 0 safety features and hands it over for a lot of money... Why cant Tata make a 100% range rover factory in india and discount his prices by 300% if not more. I really feel sorry for us indians.
Ilham P.17/01/2022 01:01
Becarefull american business just sell habits of consume ...make your pocket empty
Rohit A.17/01/2022 00:53
Only MODI ji 🚩✨
Sri L.16/01/2022 23:02
How any government will allow you elon??? You sold starlink Connections in India with out permission & not paid any spectrum fee. You tried to push to Indian consumers by bypassing local laws. Now when it comes to physical items to sell you need governments to allow it.. good move. I dont know what you thought of India.. .... https://www.google.co.uk/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=https://techcrunch.com/2022/01/04/spacex-starlink-to-refund-india-government-order/amp/&ved=2ahUKEwi9yvSpsLf1AhVahlwKHcrkAG8QFnoECCkQAQ&usg=AOvVaw23YOVa0fkH1DROiJrpdNmH
Vibha G.16/01/2022 17:18
Everything should not become "made in India". The more is manufactured within the country, the more environmental issues will arise. If policies are not balanced then the country's environmental goals will not be achieved by the set deadline. On the other hand, India is a big consumer base for many goods not manufactured here. So, it is upto the foreign companies to find common ground if they wish to procure/maintain their sales in India.