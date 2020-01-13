back

Is This Really The Safest Year For Indian Railways?

In a historical first for India, no passengers died in train accidents this year according to Indian Railways. But there's more to the numbers than meets the eye. ⚠

01/13/2020 4:57 AM
  • 20.3k
  • 19

And even more

  1. Is This Really The Safest Year For Indian Railways?

  2. Nirmala Sitharaman’s Infamous Onion Remark

  3. This BJP MP Doesn’t Think GDP Figures Are Important At All

  4. From Tamil Nadu, Fresh Proof Of India’s Job Crisis

  5. Manmohan Singh’s Advice to PM Modi On GDP Dip

  6. No Fear Of Recession in India, Says Sitharaman

20 comments

  • Achyuta H.
    10 hours

    We believed ...we believed 🤣

  • Brut India
    20 hours

    This guy found an impossible escape route when he saw a train speeding towards him:

  • Amar N.
    a day

    Fake news ...

  • Shambhav S.
    a day

    Dafaq i saw a man falling from train yesterday because someone closed the door at him while he was entering the boggie 😒

  • Madhav V.
    a day

    In Hyderabad one local train accident ..which is not included or excluded

  • Sunil Y.
    a day

    reservation bogie has been maid journal bogie where u have to wait atleast 2hour till any station pass the toliet......

  • Sudha G.
    2 days

    Brut, you keep counting...as you didn't get any count to report against the current government

  • Satish S.
    2 days

    U r only to criticize

  • Pattabhi R.
    2 days

    In Kachiguda railway station (Hyderabad ) two trains had head-on collision resulting in death of a person

  • Nitin B.
    2 days

    Pls also mention coaches Railway stations torched in Bengal by peaceful supporters, those are the one who fund people like you as well. Shame on you

  • Mohsin T.
    2 days

    what about mumbai local

  • Jyotiraj T.
    2 days

    Mumbai avgs 10 deaths daily since last few years ....

  • Anubhav S.
    2 days

    😂😂😂

  • Salman K.
    2 days

    are bhai woh jo hydarbad mei hua tha woh kya 4thha

  • Priyanka K.
    2 days

    👌

  • Sid A.
    2 days

    Employees have started working now cuz of fear of privatisation. Before that they knew they do something or not they will get salary at last day of month.

  • Omkar S.
    2 days

    Totally fake news and report..

  • Amit T.
    2 days

    That's just click bait

  • Kal A.
    2 days

    Telangana local train accident 😂

  • Sahil B.
    2 days

    Brut can't digest that why no passenger has died yet.