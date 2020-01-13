back
Is This Really The Safest Year For Indian Railways?
In a historical first for India, no passengers died in train accidents this year according to Indian Railways. But there's more to the numbers than meets the eye. ⚠
01/13/2020 4:57 AM
- 20.3k
- 391
- 19
20 comments
Achyuta H.10 hours
We believed ...we believed 🤣
Brut India20 hours
This guy found an impossible escape route when he saw a train speeding towards him:
Amar N.a day
Fake news ...
Shambhav S.a day
Dafaq i saw a man falling from train yesterday because someone closed the door at him while he was entering the boggie 😒
Madhav V.a day
In Hyderabad one local train accident ..which is not included or excluded
Sunil Y.a day
reservation bogie has been maid journal bogie where u have to wait atleast 2hour till any station pass the toliet......
Sudha G.2 days
Brut, you keep counting...as you didn't get any count to report against the current government
Satish S.2 days
U r only to criticize
Pattabhi R.2 days
In Kachiguda railway station (Hyderabad ) two trains had head-on collision resulting in death of a person
Nitin B.2 days
Pls also mention coaches Railway stations torched in Bengal by peaceful supporters, those are the one who fund people like you as well. Shame on you
Mohsin T.2 days
what about mumbai local
Jyotiraj T.2 days
Mumbai avgs 10 deaths daily since last few years ....
Anubhav S.2 days
😂😂😂
Salman K.2 days
are bhai woh jo hydarbad mei hua tha woh kya 4thha
Priyanka K.2 days
👌
Sid A.2 days
Employees have started working now cuz of fear of privatisation. Before that they knew they do something or not they will get salary at last day of month.
Omkar S.2 days
Totally fake news and report..
Amit T.2 days
That's just click bait
Kal A.2 days
Telangana local train accident 😂
Sahil B.2 days
Brut can't digest that why no passenger has died yet.