Ishaan Khatter On Films, Family And More...
Kaveri C.a day
Good joke
Gaurav T.a day
Nepo kids now on the race
Ishaana V.2 days
who’s paying you for these posts?
Anshuman T.3 days
Random directionless rich teens joining bollywood through their family connections are nothing but hydrogen filled balloons flying high for a short time , only to burst in no time.
Ds G.4 days
Irrfan Khan waited 10yrs to make it to a movie after graduating from National School of drama while these kids get launched into big production housed on their very first year . Not fair👎
Aniket M.4 days
Gt some proper knowledge on how u should work in this industry Rightnow I see u as pet U have a chance and opportunity Create something trippy out of it Learn from actors like. Irfan bajpai nawaaz rajpal kaaafi log h those who know how to act I've observed the nature of ur industry U guys need to remove some old personality who are killing coming talents I consider salman one of them
Shivam M.4 days
Flop. Flop. Flop.
Chandan R.4 days
Cast me.I look better.our actor hone ke liye to acting aajkal nahi vhahiye😏
Ritu R.4 days
Paid promotion by Brut India!!
Deepak G.4 days
Is brut india endorsing ishan khatter(a nepotism product ) ?
Shanta S.4 days
Boycott both of them
Mayukh D.4 days
He is a good actor. Keeping all the controversy aside
Abdimajid G.4 days
Am not indian but bollywood was good 80 or 90,now days it's all about nepotism
Abdimajid G.4 days
Bullywood
Shejal R.4 days
Donkey he
Anjali N.4 days
Dhadak was such a hopeless movie- and so were the lead characters...no hopes from him, what is his talent- na acting, na dancing , na looks...thanks to his connections he is getting films..
Pradeep J.4 days
Bakwas actor
Shekhar S.4 days
Nepokid Your uncle shahid kaka was very down to earth when we like him but he has also started showing his arrogance attitude Tel you uncle ab bas Tere uncle ko jhelte jhelte saal ho gaye ab to, bas ho gaya Bhai Chal baju hat aur bhi log hai line me
Mohameed A.4 days
Digital world
Aquib K.4 days
He won't go far enough. Sad but reality.