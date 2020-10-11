back

Ishaan Khatter On Films, Family And More...

The coming of age of Ishaan Khatter, Bollywood’s “little romantic”.

11/10/2020 6:57 AM
30 comments

  • Kaveri C.
    a day

    Good joke

  • Gaurav T.
    a day

    Nepo kids now on the race

  • Ishaana V.
    2 days

    who’s paying you for these posts?

  • Anshuman T.
    3 days

    Random directionless rich teens joining bollywood through their family connections are nothing but hydrogen filled balloons flying high for a short time , only to burst in no time.

  • Ds G.
    4 days

    Irrfan Khan waited 10yrs to make it to a movie after graduating from National School of drama while these kids get launched into big production housed on their very first year . Not fair👎

  • Aniket M.
    4 days

    Gt some proper knowledge on how u should work in this industry Rightnow I see u as pet U have a chance and opportunity Create something trippy out of it Learn from actors like. Irfan bajpai nawaaz rajpal kaaafi log h those who know how to act I've observed the nature of ur industry U guys need to remove some old personality who are killing coming talents I consider salman one of them

  • Shivam M.
    4 days

    Flop. Flop. Flop.

  • Chandan R.
    4 days

    Cast me.I look better.our actor hone ke liye to acting aajkal nahi vhahiye😏

  • Ritu R.
    4 days

    Paid promotion by Brut India!!

  • Deepak G.
    4 days

    Is brut india endorsing ishan khatter(a nepotism product ) ?

  • Shanta S.
    4 days

    Boycott both of them

  • Mayukh D.
    4 days

    He is a good actor. Keeping all the controversy aside

  • Abdimajid G.
    4 days

    Am not indian but bollywood was good 80 or 90,now days it's all about nepotism

  • Abdimajid G.
    4 days

    Bullywood

  • Shejal R.
    4 days

    Donkey he

  • Anjali N.
    4 days

    Dhadak was such a hopeless movie- and so were the lead characters...no hopes from him, what is his talent- na acting, na dancing , na looks...thanks to his connections he is getting films..

  • Pradeep J.
    4 days

    Bakwas actor

  • Shekhar S.
    4 days

    Nepokid Your uncle shahid kaka was very down to earth when we like him but he has also started showing his arrogance attitude Tel you uncle ab bas Tere uncle ko jhelte jhelte saal ho gaye ab to, bas ho gaya Bhai Chal baju hat aur bhi log hai line me

  • Mohameed A.
    4 days

    Digital world

  • Aquib K.
    4 days

    He won't go far enough. Sad but reality.

