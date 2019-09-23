back

ISRO Chief On Scoring India's Next Big Space Goal

Chandrayaan 2 may have failed but ISRO chief was resolute about accomplishing his next goal: sending an Indian to space. 🚀 👨‍🚀

09/23/2019 12:51 PM
188 comments

  • Mohibul I.
    10/13/2019 09:19

    All the best

  • Rakesh M.
    10/13/2019 02:54

    Carry on

  • Surojit N.
    10/13/2019 02:30

    geart sir

  • Sachin S.
    10/11/2019 17:31

    जय हिन्द

  • Gopi N.
    10/11/2019 08:06

    All the best shivanna sir , we are all with you sir.

  • Raj M.
    10/10/2019 18:20

    Aap to apj kalam Jaise ho

  • Sachin L.
    10/10/2019 13:46

    Good luck

  • Chowkidar C.
    10/10/2019 13:35

    🙏🙏🇮🇳🙏

  • Kuldeep T.
    10/10/2019 12:03

    सिवान सर् आप पर गर्व है

  • Biprojeet D.
    10/09/2019 11:41

    Jay ISRO

  • Rocknroll V.
    10/08/2019 09:21

    My dear paki mundas first u learn how to made rocket then u give Hahaha reaction

  • Gajanan J.
    10/08/2019 05:14

    Sup sir

  • Debashis M.
    10/08/2019 05:01

    Carry on sir you are our proud

  • Birendradutt D.
    10/08/2019 04:17

    🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳

  • Ramachandra B.
    10/06/2019 13:20

    Good luck sir

  • Doctoer B.
    10/06/2019 03:42

    Very good work jai hind

  • Prince K.
    10/04/2019 02:48

    Great spirit sir.ur great,,we proud of u sir

  • त्रिवेंद्रम प.
    10/03/2019 03:19

    हमको आप पर गर्व है सर

  • Birendradutt D.
    10/02/2019 13:54

    🙏🙏☀

  • Yuvraj S.
    10/01/2019 13:08

    Best of luck sir