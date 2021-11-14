back
It's Time To Show Acne, Stretch Marks, And Body Hair
PKB didn't find any influencers flaunting their real skin, so she decided to become one. #nofilter Prableen Kaur Bhomrah
14/11/2021 2:57 PM
- 209.4K
- 954
- 51
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
48 comments
Basel M.10 hours
These same women will reject men because of their baldness,frail or fat body structure,babyfaced men,short men, poor men,etc. but men will have to accept these women even if they don't conform to the established beauty standards. Hypocrisy at it's extreme!!!
Praveen S.5 days
Finally... someone said the truth 👏 💯 🙌
Vidu B.6 days
Earn passively online with just your phone or computer, no referrals,no fees. Click below to get started! 👇👇👇👇👇👇👇 https://t.me/joinchat/FV50d9YI1CcyZWNk
Aiesha S.7 days
Tu mujhsay aah k mil I will show you what’s perfect skin.
Dhanvi S.16/11/2021 05:05
frk kya pada... kya revolution aa jyga... log photos click krte hi h ki beautiful memories bane... phle time me b log photos studios jate the to ache se dress up hokr ready hokr jate the. ye sab dikhane se kta log bekar bankr photos click krwana pasand krnge.. real me sabko pta hta h kon kasa dikhta hai.. aur tb b koi fark ni padta kisi ko. pta ni kya kya chal padta h internet pr b.
Tasneem T.16/11/2021 03:07
Why is it important to do things to put up yourself different than what you are, why can't being me is accepted why to let other to judge you anyway, it's good to look different its good to look beautiful but why why for any other person , its good to look pretty but make for your self care or self liking why showcasing is so important I never get this point I m not at all beautiful and I m not at all bothered to look beautiful for the people what so ever it nevertheless bother's me I love to be comfortable and love to be myself then of putting up myself something else. Wear good look good but only for yourself to make you feel better not for others be positive change the world and like wise for people live and let other live too
Jay S.15/11/2021 17:19
No one should be judged by their appearance, especially young women, and women in general.
Ishita A.15/11/2021 12:41
Dats a true confidence.... good going lady...I totally understand your concern being one among those . truly liked your positivity.👍
Sanyal T.15/11/2021 10:41
Damm girl🔥🔥🔥
Aman D.15/11/2021 09:26
What else u accept the reaction to be when u fake urself all the way down and then someone gets to know the real u? The question is why to even consider make-up. U guys have urself overrated those colorful shit.
Rahul K.15/11/2021 07:49
One should be proud of their skin and colour but Obesity isn't good no matter how much you try to glorify it.
Ishika S.15/11/2021 06:13
Unhealthy and promoting obesity is a new trend now..
Rahul K.15/11/2021 06:01
🤮 I just had my breakfast man. This is gross. 🤮
Sumitaroy B.15/11/2021 04:54
Hats off to your optimistic attitude. I appreciate it. Actually some people in this society are always ready with their typical comments. They find satisfaction by letting down others. And you can never stop them. So best thing is give them a damn and keep going. This is YOUR life and you have every right to live it in your own way. I think you have brought smiles in the lips of all those who are undergoing the same situation.
Abhishek Y.15/11/2021 03:36
In the very first clip she used a filter named fblair ! 😂😂
Cherrie M.15/11/2021 02:16
you are beautiful even without make up on.
Prakhar B.15/11/2021 02:03
You know what people relate themselves from body not soul that's the problem.....
Rohit B.15/11/2021 00:34
Tik Tok celebs we're never afraid to show anything it was the Indian public which was afraid to see them!
Tiasha T.14/11/2021 22:29
She's very beautiful
Deepak14/11/2021 20:16
pragg yeah