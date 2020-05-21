back

Jackie Chan’s Message For Covid-Hit India

Was this Jackie Chan appeal an example of China’s post-Covid diplomatic kung fu?

05/21/2020 4:57 AM
155 comments

  • Dorji T.
    8 hours

    I hope India will not let China walk away from the consequences of their crimes this time. China is the biggest threat of the century

  • Chitrasen R.
    11 hours

    He said be positive😰😰🤣

  • Fareed C.
    16 hours

    By the I ma not saying China is aa very good country, they need to treat their minorities with love and kindness and let them practice their religions peacefully.

  • Fareed C.
    16 hours

    India and America are the biggest enemies of China and they will always demand but want about American and Israeli mass murderers who are going to investigate that?

  • Ankush S.
    17 hours

    It’s China 🇨🇳 Communist Party Message To Bring The Trade On

  • Sandy M.
    a day

    fuck jakie chan fuck china

  • Arjun S.
    a day

    China knows that the world is in anger against China and is going to boycott china in economic front so here is Jackie Chan for diplomacy put Jakie in your as china after this Chinese virud we don't want anything boycott china.

  • Arjun S.
    a day

    Boycott china.

  • Ashok K.
    a day

    Jackie Chan is adored by Indians so it was a that they created before sending 5000 Chinese Soldiers and reinforcement to the border to bully India..

  • Deveshwar V.
    a day

    Chinese Bat

  • Christian T.
    a day

    🖕off

  • Shreyas G.
    a day

    Respect towards jakie chan But not Chinese government

  • Ryan A.
    a day

    Thanks Jackie... You seem to be a good man.. but the Chinese government is a TOTAL NO..NO... WE WILL BOYCOTT ALL CHINESE USE IN WHATEVER WAY... ENOUGH IS ENOUGH... Can't trust you guys anymore.. look at what you guys got the world into...

  • Anupam G.
    a day

    Jackie sir u should be the president of China the world would change

  • Clifford D.
    a day

    India has always been taken for a ride. We always want to be Goodie Goodie to everybody. Enough of this . Start minding your own country and work for it's progress. India must think of its people first. Most of the countries you help turn backstabbers later. Work with countries who u can really trust .

  • Vikas D.
    2 days

    I hope china dies becoz of china virus

  • Parth V.
    2 days

    Fuck china fuck Chinese fake products and fuck their fake movies.

  • Satish K.
    2 days

    Pol khuli to Maska maar raha hai bc...... 😠

  • Chugtsang P.
    2 days

    If this is so called "Natural Virus" then why china is so afraid of letting world to investigate the origin of this Covid-19 so as to find the vaccine soon.

  • Dhananjai S.
    2 days

    This is all drama to show that we also think for world and we are also kind people.. But from December 2019 till now world has understood lot about you.