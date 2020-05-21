Ahmedabad Locals Accuse Police Of Violence
Jackie Chan’s Message For Covid-Hit India
Cops Offer Shoes To Migrants Walking Home
India Sends Aid To Ocean Nations
Odisha’s Olive Ridleys Flourish Amid Lockdown
Stranded Labourer Sings About Going Home
Dorji T.8 hours
I hope India will not let China walk away from the consequences of their crimes this time. China is the biggest threat of the century
Chitrasen R.11 hours
He said be positive😰😰🤣
Fareed C.16 hours
By the I ma not saying China is aa very good country, they need to treat their minorities with love and kindness and let them practice their religions peacefully.
Fareed C.16 hours
India and America are the biggest enemies of China and they will always demand but want about American and Israeli mass murderers who are going to investigate that?
Ankush S.17 hours
It’s China 🇨🇳 Communist Party Message To Bring The Trade On
Sandy M.a day
fuck jakie chan fuck china
Arjun S.a day
China knows that the world is in anger against China and is going to boycott china in economic front so here is Jackie Chan for diplomacy put Jakie in your as china after this Chinese virud we don't want anything boycott china.
Arjun S.a day
Boycott china.
Ashok K.a day
Jackie Chan is adored by Indians so it was a that they created before sending 5000 Chinese Soldiers and reinforcement to the border to bully India..
Deveshwar V.a day
Chinese Bat
Christian T.a day
🖕off
Shreyas G.a day
Respect towards jakie chan But not Chinese government
Ryan A.a day
Thanks Jackie... You seem to be a good man.. but the Chinese government is a TOTAL NO..NO... WE WILL BOYCOTT ALL CHINESE USE IN WHATEVER WAY... ENOUGH IS ENOUGH... Can't trust you guys anymore.. look at what you guys got the world into...
Anupam G.a day
Jackie sir u should be the president of China the world would change
Clifford D.a day
India has always been taken for a ride. We always want to be Goodie Goodie to everybody. Enough of this . Start minding your own country and work for it's progress. India must think of its people first. Most of the countries you help turn backstabbers later. Work with countries who u can really trust .
Vikas D.2 days
I hope china dies becoz of china virus
Parth V.2 days
Fuck china fuck Chinese fake products and fuck their fake movies.
Satish K.2 days
Pol khuli to Maska maar raha hai bc...... 😠
Chugtsang P.2 days
If this is so called "Natural Virus" then why china is so afraid of letting world to investigate the origin of this Covid-19 so as to find the vaccine soon.
Dhananjai S.2 days
This is all drama to show that we also think for world and we are also kind people.. But from December 2019 till now world has understood lot about you.