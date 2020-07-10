back

Jagdeep, The Humorist With Depth

Jagdeep started his film journey with a role that promised him only Rs. 6. He went on to become one of India's most loved comic actors. He died in Mumbai on Wednesday. He was 81.

07/10/2020 8:22 AMupdated: 07/10/2020 8:23 AM
  • 2.1m
  • 1.6k

Arte - il est temps

  • Moiz K.
    Excellent 👌 nice 👍...

  • Nanu S.
    Sir tusi great ho. ..

  • Jitendra G.
    Those were the people who speaks from heart. RIP Jagdeep sahab!

  • Naresh B.
    Salam apako sir

  • Dilip M.
    Heart touching Mesg Inspiration

  • Leelavathi B.
  • Zaffarullha P.
    Lajwab

  • Jash F.
    Khubsoorat Safar🙏🙏🙏

  • Sanjay W.
    जगदीप जी के जीवन के अपनेआता के साथ का संवाद बहोत ही हिन्सानको हिम्मत देने वाला है..

  • Durgaprasad K.
  • Nageshwar B.
    What a man he is? So noble and ideal human being.. Tribute to departed soul... RIP

  • Ashish B.
    Today we got to know other side of great comedian, what a great and simple person he was. God bless his soul 🙏🙏

  • Mahesh B.
    Nice to hear him...👍

  • Asarulislam S.
  • Aabid K.
    Right sir aadmi to sabhi he per inshaan bnna jaruri he jo aaj logo ko bhut muskil he kiyuki aaj midia rajniti ne nafrat falaane ka kaam kiya he aadmi bhi nhi rhe log jaanwar ban gaye

  • Tomba S.
  • Neil B.
    the chronicler of the genius humankind cannot thank you enough for, please watch this from 4 minutes onward unless you already know the story in detail 🙈. Bimal Roy's heart of gold fondly remembered.

  • Kasim B.
  • Javid H.
  • Kavita D.
    Miss you