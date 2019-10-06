back

Jakhni: The Water Village of UP's Bundelkhand

In today's good news: A village in Bundelkhand fought drought with traditional water conservation techniques.

10/06/2019 6:58 AM
  • 240.0k
  • 25

And even more

  1. Remembering The Worst Industrial Accident In The World

  2. Too Much Pollution = Too Little Copulation?

  3. Politicians Splurge on Air Purifiers

  4. Too Much Pollution = Too Little Copulation?

  5. Delhi Hopes This Machine Will Solve Its Water Crisis

  6. Children Race Through Delhi Smog

21 comments

  • Shraddha S.
    11/20/2019 03:08

    🙏

  • Ankita K.
    11/11/2019 15:01

    Great work

  • Sadab S.
    11/04/2019 08:08

    Good

  • Hasmukh B.
    11/01/2019 10:04

    Good work

  • Pramod T.
    10/31/2019 01:55

    Come to my village to save the water

  • Rafique A.
    10/25/2019 17:21

    Haa

  • Amit B.
    10/16/2019 03:23

    Great work..... 🙏🙏

  • Rajiv K.
    10/15/2019 15:28

    Great work, keep it up..

  • Abhishek K.
    10/14/2019 03:38

    Umashankar pandey and person like him should be encouraged by government financially for their selfless efforts so that they can do more good to society.

  • Prashant G.
    10/09/2019 06:59

    very noble act and initiative by Umashankar,hope can be implimented others villages.

  • Suman P.
    10/08/2019 16:51

    Excellent

  • Vinay G.
    10/07/2019 20:04

    Hats off,I thought it was going to be cm yogi.god bless.

  • Saroginithevi S.
    10/07/2019 15:32

    God Bless them all.

  • Shashidip T.
    10/07/2019 13:17

    Marathwada ani vidharbha madhe Pan ase prakalp rab y la pahije...

  • Subbaiah R.
    10/07/2019 09:15

    Hats off to this man. Purusho paramatma

  • Brut India
    10/07/2019 05:19

    India's century-old water conservation technique comes from Rajasthan:

  • Jk S.
    10/06/2019 14:30

    We require more people like Umashankar Pandey who deliver what they talk. My namastes .🙏

  • Venkata R.
    10/06/2019 12:56

    👍

  • Ganesh P.
    10/06/2019 09:13

    Great work...👌👍👍

  • Durgadoss P.
    10/06/2019 08:59

    Great