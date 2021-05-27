back

Jawaharlal Nehru’s Last Journey

57 years ago today, thousands of Indians gathered to bid farewell to India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, as his body was brought from New Delhi to Allahabad... #tbt

27/05/2021 2:57 PM
  • 49.1K
  • 49

46 comments

  • Gamik H.
    7 hours

    Great Leader !!!

  • Sandesh K.
    7 hours

    He is product of mecoly education system , last british in india

  • Dimple B.
    9 hours

    FATHER Of Controversies,Father of All Problems in India.A big Black spot in the name of Indian Democracy. Killer of Shyamaprasad Mukherjee. He always Humiliated and Hate Bengalis .He says ,Bengalis and Bengal dirty. Bullshit tu aur tera pura khandan Dirty hai

  • Rajinder K.
    9 hours

    May his cruel soul rest in hell foreover

  • Rajinder K.
    9 hours

    He exploited Indian for his personal interests and his family .Also managed to take the credit of real freedom fighters.

  • Rajinder K.
    9 hours

    Nehru must be killed like Gandhi soon after independence but unfortunately he survived to damage the country

  • Pattamadai S.
    10 hours

    Traitor No 1 of India is Womaniser Nehru

  • Govinda S.
    15 hours

    Om shanti🌹🙏

  • Jai S.
    20 hours

    🖕

  • Joseph A.
    a day

    Thanks to Nehru. Without him Modiji would have been in trouble to find reasons for his failures 🤣

  • Sameer S.
    a day

    Historical Funeral Video of Pandit Nehru...

  • Bhaskar D.
    a day

    Great mistake. Tharki Chacha

  • ਕੌਰ ਕ.
    a day

    Ki kita ene khas... ??

  • Ketan C.
    a day

    Visionary Lehru He gave up west Pakistan He gave up east Pakistan He gave up Tibet He gave up Nepal He gave up Coco island He gave up Aksai chin He gave up karakoram pass He gave up gwadar port He gave up Kabo valley He gave up permanent seat in UN to China

  • Sreeshaj S.
    a day

    He created a shithole next across by partitioning part of our nation as if it is his own family property & giving away to jackals who are creating till date ethnic cleansing of indians by cross border terrorism we are still paying for his folly.

  • Julfiq H.
    a day

    What Nehru couldn't do in 60 years. Our Modiji did in just 6 years. we became athmanirbar, no oxygen to breath and no count on dead bodies.

  • Prashant M.
    a day

    Bosadi vala chacha

  • Marina C.
    2 days

    NehruJi had vision Modiji has vision to become the most famous indian PM

  • Tanweer A.
    2 days

    Is he dead finally?? Last time I heard Modi jee brought him back and exposed him that he’s not letting Modi jee do the developments what he wants.

  • Sunil G.
    2 days

    We miss simplicity of our politicians of bye gone era 🙏

