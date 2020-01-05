back
Jio & Facebook To Kickstart WhatsApp Shopping
Running out of groceries? Just stay active on WhatsApp, two billionaires are raring to send it to your doorstep. 📱
04/23/2020 4:52 PMupdated: 04/23/2020 4:53 PM
425 comments
Asrafali S.2 days
Good luck
John R.5 days
Yes indeed lot of technical support like IRS, your computer is broken, suddenly you have warrant of arrest pending, and college grand free money. And a lot more.. it’s a home!
Rany D.5 days
We can see he’s clearly reading from the screen which is kept in front and made a video, bloody rich bastard!!😃
Jyoti T.5 days
We don't want it sir ...stop spreading your business we want to shop physically ...we don't want your interference in all kind .. basically you want to do business and earn money and by making us habit of all shits...don't try to enter everywhere as you already enter in most and earning alot ...as country most of money is in your pocket ...don't try to loot company more ..
Ali A.6 days
jani not a bad idea. 😂
Lathish K.6 days
Mark be careful, he will destroy you
Ann A.6 days
Wishing all the best to all Indian.
Vaishnavi K.6 days
Mudizi ka haath ho toh life jhingalala 😆
Monjurul H.05/01/2020 17:34
ki bujla?
Vijay05/01/2020 10:05
These two r earning tons of money already we thousands of sales marketing people, small distubutors will go jobless. Already flip kart , amazon & others r doing enough damage for as. U both just do your own business & go somewhere.
Pranjal G.05/01/2020 09:38
Ambani r the biggest frauds n defaulters in India, after ruining several business sectors now they want to ruin fb n watsapp
Rajkumar S.05/01/2020 03:55
Faltu scheme, wake up. Dont trust free, cheap and greedy business
Rekha R.04/30/2020 17:49
Dei kd marku.. We will buy in normal shops n not in kiranaa store
Sanjay K.04/30/2020 17:05
Ambani is a legend !! Jio has changed india !
Bahuleyan K.04/30/2020 09:08
🙏💐🙏🏻👍🇮🇳😊
Deepak P.04/30/2020 05:25
By
Mahaboob B.04/30/2020 05:23
Kya karte itta paisa leke, khali haat jana hai, kamaane chayn kho dere, dusron ko bhi jine do
Nahm J.04/30/2020 05:07
Fuck money corona 🀄
Ronald L.04/29/2020 19:31
The Amdane is a rich mother fucker so he do not care about the poor prowl.
Ronald L.04/29/2020 19:29
So what the fuck would happen for the poor and leser educated people in India that sell by the street corner that do not know to used a cell phone .