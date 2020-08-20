back
Job Crisis Crushing India's Millennials
Forty-one lakh jobs lost due to the pandemic so far and no light at the end of the tunnel yet for India's youth. Where are we headed?
08/20/2020 1:27 PM
133 comments
Chandu W.6 days
NO ; INDIAN LOST THEIR JOBS NOT ONLY BECAUSE OF COVID19 PANDEMIC ALONE ; PRESENT GOVT WELL PLAN THEY SHOULD NOT GET JOB LATERON ALSO BY SELLING INDIAN GOVERMENT INSTITUTION TO PRIVATE SECTOR - MAKING INDIA A PRIVATE LTD
Bhagwat S.08/24/2020 14:06
fuck this Govt.
Niha S.08/23/2020 19:32
I'm one of them too
Shahid M.08/22/2020 10:54
Madari modinomics was devastating for India even before pandemic he singlehandedly responsible for taking the wrong path India pay the price for his lack of knowledge and expertise he fooled Indian people with gujrat model which was not his success it was demography which he cleverly and cunningly used in his favor now India has to pay the price may never overcome this huge hurdle
Dinesh S.08/22/2020 05:08
Those who don't have job pls call me I will help them myself dinesh shetty my mob no 9870568746
Farhan A.08/21/2020 21:25
Still India is in good position as compared to other countries 😂
Ajmal K.08/21/2020 21:22
Where are the capitalists who could help economies of developing countries ? No more ..Every one is greedy !
Nilotpol S.08/21/2020 19:20
Avinash M Avi Can you tell me which party shall we elect so that they can guarantee jobs to the youths of the country. Whatever govt or political party we choose no govt can give u a job unless you are that much capable to grab a job. First enhance your skills and then look for a job. Agar aise hi job charity mein milne lage to govt ko 130 crore population ko IAS officer ya TCS ka CEO Bana do sabko. There are jobs according to people's skills and qualification. Kisi bhi 10 th fail ko govt job dene ke naam pe ISRO ka chairman nahi bana dega chahe koi bhi political party rahe .
Mohammad A.08/21/2020 17:45
Education is difference between Tagore and current stylist Please get what I meant
Leo K.08/21/2020 17:19
Pandemic or not just jobless n hopeless in this vast population country of helpless governing.
Faiz A.08/21/2020 17:15
Be patience....modi hai tu mumkin hai...sab ko naukri mle ga..😂😂😂modi's gov't will provides bulk jobs opportunity each n every andh bakth.....wait n watch 'Atmaneerver vikas' on the way.😷😷😷
Ashish K.08/21/2020 16:41
Thanks Brut for spreading more negativity and fear amongst the people...we are grateful that we have a bullshit channel like you :) :)
Shashi V.08/21/2020 16:27
Pl. B enlightened It's from the very same temples, govt. coffers get a chunk, not from elsewhere dear
Suramya V.08/21/2020 16:25
The situation is quite precarious. Most of the skills have become obsolete and businesses require professional with new skills which would help the businesses survive the Pandemic. Here are the 6 skills which are the need of the hour. https://analyticalsoul.com/6-online-courses-certificate-completion/
Shashi V.08/21/2020 16:21
BE WARNED, RESPECT TEMPLES. DO NOT MOCK.
Mohammed R.08/21/2020 13:42
Fact is Andh Bhakts are not impacted as they all are already jobless 😂
Salmamakan M.08/21/2020 13:36
Yes
Sadiq G.08/21/2020 12:48
i m one of them😔
Aijaz A.08/21/2020 12:35
This is Alarming. So worried about the Kids Future.
Bennett J.08/21/2020 11:43
And Netizens focused on SSR Case, Temple Construction, Bollywood Bites, and all the irrelevant stuff...!!! . P.S. No disrespect to SSR, he was who he was, it is sad to have lost a person like him, but it seems like people are going crazy on the SSR case, and some bollywood stars are also responsible for creating so much heat. What has happened is sad, and the authorities are working on it, I don't see any reason to go all crazy with it, had he not have died, I don't think people would have even bothered, he would have been like how and who he was amongst us...