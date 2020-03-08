back
Journalist Kalpana Sharma Talks About Censorship During The Emergency
She was a reporter during the Emergency and dealt with press censorship then but does she think it can be compared to press freedom in India today? Brut spoke to independent journalist Kalpana Sharma.
08/01/2020 2:57 PMupdated: 08/03/2020 7:59 AM
21 comments
Victor M.6 days
Currently India already under emergency. What indira emergency was just quarter of that happen today. In today's India gangs of TV anchors, public figures, ruling affiliates, come together support this undeclared emergency. Jobs, health, hospitals, PSUs, SBI, CBI,ED,Police, all add up support to UDE ( Un Declared Emergency 👈😳😳😳😳😳😳😳
Sumbul K.08/03/2020 10:53
The middle class’ apathy has been the real issue through the ages
Afsal K.08/02/2020 14:59
Check check before u write.. nailed it
Mohan S.08/02/2020 10:48
Superb...only those who have gone through the emergency period would know how harsh the media was handled.
Gias U.08/02/2020 08:41
BJP RSS Congress same politics, but different betweens technical assistance ideology,both are not respect human rights equity peace friendship unity humanity right to live.
Shyamal P.08/02/2020 07:35
Keep writing bullshits
Vrnkata P.08/02/2020 06:11
Nothing short is going than dreadful emergrncy today at yhe national and state levels,,,authoritarian rule in diarchy is becoming quite natural and democracy started becoming idiocracy,,,,,,rusi puthus spoons are getting elected in the same style of him from america to india,,,,one shoudnt forget nature never spares only"I"may be at the starting or ending of a title,,,,result will be same,,,betryal may give successful results for sometimes but not for ever,i. e. One can cheat few for few times but not all for all times,,,,thanq,,,
Gajendra G.08/02/2020 06:10
Common man was never affected in any manner during Emergency. In fact, things were moving fast in every government, police were given full powers. People were afraid to commit any crime or corruption. Life was smooth except for present Sanghis who were the main target by Indiraji. See the present situation, no emergency declared, but undeclared emergency since 6 years, more so after successive failures of govt. in all spheres., Cow protection, CAA, NRC, divisive agenda has put the country in the hands of Facists.
Ashok B.08/02/2020 05:53
What was Indira Gandhi's intentions behind Emergency? & What are Mr Modi's toppling where ever there is Congress Govt In what way is he different from Indira Gandhi?
Ayush K.08/02/2020 05:11
But the journalists who have the power also dont show the truth which is more scarier
Mahatab K.08/01/2020 19:38
The truth .
Jobin X.08/01/2020 19:08
I Salute her. Present day journalists will never reach their level of dedication and innocence.
Vidyasagar R.08/01/2020 17:22
Good interview and most important review about Journalists in present , past situvations .
Lokesh A.08/01/2020 16:19
Excellent news u told mam
Pialy P.08/01/2020 15:52
Such a great message now a days many journalists can't even have independence to speak !! Such a sad story about some journalist who get killed for speaking the truth!!!
Chindam H.08/01/2020 15:27
Salute Madam Good Massage
Akash R.08/01/2020 15:12
Good work done👍🙏🏼🚩
Shak H.08/01/2020 15:09
Great Lady!
Van V.08/01/2020 15:09
Van V.08/01/2020 15:06
